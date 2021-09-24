Strong start needed as Ulster look to mount their latest title bid

Kieran Treadwell of Ulster poses for a portrait during the United Rugby Championship launch at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo:Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The margin for error has been removed for the Irish provinces.

Last year’s top four teams will play each other home and away, knocking points out of one another in pursuit of the qualification spot for Europe on offer through the ‘Irish Shield’ and there is a fear that it hands an advantage to their rivals from other countries.

For Ulster, ranked third by the bookies ahead of the new campaign, it means nights like tonight are vital to their success. Glasgow are a decent side, but they’re a shadow of the team that claimed the title at this venue in 2015 and ran Leinster close in the Celtic Park final in 2019.

Dan McFarland may be awaiting the arrival of star signing Duane Vermeulen for another few months yet, but he can still name a strong side with a smattering of recently capped Ireland internationals behind the scrum.

It’s an exciting backline, with talented youngster Ethan McIlroy deployed at full-back as Rob Balacoune and Jacob Stockdale look to cause problems from the wing.

Like Balacoune, James Hume saw action in July and has a formidable partnership with Stuart McCloskey in midfield and they’ll get good supply from experienced half-backs John Cooney and Billy Burns.

The challenge will start up front where Ulster look a little vulnerable in the front-row, but have plenty of experience in the back-five to make up for whatever lack of oomph there is in the front-row.

On the bench, they’ve experience and the youth of Nathan Doak; while Will Addison and Mike Lowry have the capacity to win any game.

Wallaby Jack Dempsey is one of five debutants in the Warriors side with plenty of Scotland internatoinals.

Duncan Weir is back for his second spell after Adam Hastings left for Gloucester as Welsh coach Danny Wilson looks for major improvements on a poor 2020/’21 campaign.

With fans back at the Kingspan Stadium, it’s a tough place to start. Ulster will be targeting a bonus-point win.

Verdict: Ulster

ULSTER – E McIlroy; R Balacoune; J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney, A Warwick, B Roberts, M Moore; A O’Connor, S Carter (capt); G Jones, S Reidy, N Timoney. Reps: R Herring, E O’Sullivan, T O’Toole, M Kearney, Matty Rea, N Doak, M Lowry, W Addison.

Glasgow Warriors C Forbes; K Steyn, S Tuipulotu, S Johnson, R McLean; D Weir, G Horne; B Thyer, J Matthews, S Berghan; S Cummings, R Gray; R Wilson (capt), R Darge, J Dempsey. Reps: F Brown, J Bhatti, M McCallum, L Beam, R Harley, J Dobie, R Thompson, O Smith.

Ref B Whitehouse (WRU)

Ulster v Glasgow Warriors,

Live, Premier Sports 1,