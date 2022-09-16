| 8.9°C Dublin

Stormers win has changed everything for Irish sides in how they should view URC

Ruaidhri O'Connor

The Stormers celebrate winning the United Rugby Championship final at Cape Town Stadium in June. Photo: Getty Expand

The Stormers celebrate winning the United Rugby Championship final at Cape Town Stadium in June. Photo: Getty

Twelve months ago, we were facing bravely into a new dawn not knowing what to expect.

What was once the Celtic League had been remodelled into the United Rugby Championship. New brand, new teams and a format that was simpler to understand than the previous conference model.

