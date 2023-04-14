Stormers v Munster: What time, TV channel and all you need to know

Munster returning to South Africa. Trying desperately to banish the memory of their European Champions Cup last 16 exit to Sharks.

The southern province face two crucial URC games. Against the Stormers, and then facing the Sharks again in Durban next week.

Munster need the points. This is the second last week of the competition as the quarter-final places are cemented. They are fifth in the table. The top four teams will have home advantage in the last eight.

Munster have won seven of their last nine URC games. They have won their last three away matches in the competition. Their five-match winning run ended at home to the Glasgow Warriors.

Stormers are the holders. They have had 19 straight victories at the DHL Stadium. Stormers are the only side to have held Leinster this term, drawing at the RDS.

Last Sunday, Stormers lost their European Champions Cup quarter-final tie to Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park.

What time is the kick-off?

The game kicks-off on Saturday at the DHL Stadium, Cape Town (5.15, Irish time).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on RTÉ 2.

What the coaches say

Graham Rowntree (Munster): "We have faced adversity this year, but adversity makes you stronger. It's all about getting on with it now. We face a massive challenge."

John Dobson (Stormers): "We were flat the last day against Exeter. We made such a sluggish start, and we'll have to be much sharper now against Munster. It's the first of two huge home games for us."

Predicted score

Stormers 29 Munster 23