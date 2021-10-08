Stormers to appeal lock Adré Smith's eight-week ban after Niall Scannell incident

Niall Scannell of Munster, right, appears to show referee Andrew Brace, hidden, his upper left leg after an incident with an opponent, as team-mates celebrate a try scored by Jean Kleyn during the United Rugby Championship match between Munster and DHL Stormers at Thomond Park. Photo: Sportsfile

The Stormers have announced that they will appeal the eight-week ban handed down to lock Adré Smith last night.

The South African was accused of biting Munster hooker Niall Scannell, by the player himself and his captain Peter O'Mahony, during the second half of the teams' clash at Thomond Park last Saturday night.

O'Mahony told referee Andrew Brace that his team-mate had "a full-on bite mark" after the incident.

The Citing Commissioner in charge made a complaint under Law 9.12 'A player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes but is not limited to biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm (including stiff-arm tackles), shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.'

Last night, the United Rugby Championship announced that a three-person panel upheld the citing after "the player failed to prove on the balance of probabilities that foul play had not occurred."

As a result, they selected a "low-range entry point" and applied a 30pc mitigation because of the player's record and behaviour during the process, which resulted in an eight-match ban that would see him sit out every game until February 13.

He was given the right to appeal and the Stormers today indicated they intend to launch an one.