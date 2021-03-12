Stockdale in for Ulster’s trip to Dragons while Connacht ring changes ahead of Edinburgh visit

Jacob Stockdale of Ulster during the PRO14 match between Ulster and Leinster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Jacob Stockdale will start for Ulster against Dragons at the Principality Stadium on Saturday evening at 7.35, having left the Ireland set-up to rejoin his province during the week.

The starting back line sees two positional switches and four changes from the side that faced Leinster last weekend.

Stockdale will take up the full-back position and will be joined on the wings by Rob Lyttle and Craig Gilroy. Stewart Moore comes in to partner Stuart McCloskey in midfield. Michael Lowry switches from full-back to fly-half, and will pair up with Alby Mathewson at scrum-half.

In the front row, Ross Kane comes in to start at tighthead, with John Andrew at hooker and Eric O’Sullivan at loosehead while last week’s second row pairing of Alan O’Connor (captain) and Kieran Treadwell is retained, David McCann is named at blindside flanker, along with Sean Reidy at openside and Nick Timoney completes the pack.

Brad Roberts, Callum Reid, Gareth Milasinovich, Cormac Izuchukwu and Matty Rea make up the forward options on the bench, and David Shanahan, Ian Madigan and Ethan McIlroy offer back line cover.

Meanwhile, Connacht have opted for a much-changed squad to face Edinburgh at The Sportsground at the same time, with a spot in next season’s Champions Cup rugby already secured, .

Two Academy players, Cian Prendergast and Sean O’Brien have been handed their first starts with a third, Oran McNulty in line for his debut off the bench.

YHooker Shane Delahunt is joined by props Denis Buckley and Jack Aungier in the front row, while Niall Murray partners Gavin Thornbury in the second.

Jarrad Butler will lead the team out from openside flanker with Prendergast on the opposite flank and Eoghan Masterson at number 8.

Jack Carty continues at out-half where he’s partnered by Kieran Marmion, while Tom Daly joins Sean O’Brien at centre. There’s an exciting back three line-up of Matt Healy, Ben O’Donnell and Alex Wootton to complete the side.

ULSTER: Jacob Stockdale; Craig Gilroy, Stewart Moore, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle; Michael Lowry, Alby Mathewson; Eric O’Sullivan, John Andrew, Ross Kane; Alan O’Connor (capt), Kieran Treadwell; David McCann, Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Callum Reid, Gareth Milasinovich, Cormac Izuchukwu, Matty Rea, David Shanahan, Ian Madigan, Ethan McIlroy.

CONNACHT: Alex Wootton; Ben O’Donnell, Sean O’Brien, Tom Daly, Matt Healy; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt; Jack Aungier; Niall Murray, Gavin Thornbury; Cian Prendergast, Jarrad Butler (capt), Eoghan Masterson.

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Jordan Duggan, Conor Kenny, Abraham Papali’i, Conor Oliver, Caolin Blade, Conor Fitzgerald, Oran McNulty.

Sat, 13/03/21: Dragons v Ulster eir sport 1 – Kick-off 7.35pm

Sat, 13/03/21: Connacht v Edinburgh eir sport 2– Kick-off 7.35pm

Online Editors