Stander misses out on Munster swansong

When CJ Stander imagined bringing the curtain down on his Munster career, not in a million years would he have thought he would be doing so sitting at home, missing out in the last game of the season due to the burns he suffered from a fire pit accident.

It’s a sad way for the stalwart to end his memorable time in Limerick, as Stander retires on 156 games for Munster.

Fellow retiree Billy Holland will at least feature against Zebre, for a game that is a dead rubber following Benetton’s automatic qualification for next week’s Rainbow Cup final.

As such, Lions duo Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne – who were both due to travel to Italy – have been given the night off. It has been a difficult week for Munster, whose wait for a trophy will stretch into its 11th year, but they have a chance to take out some of their frustration on a Zebre side without a win in the much-maligned Rainbow Cup.

“Ideally, we would love to still be in with a chance to play for a final but it’s not to be and while guys were disappointed, we still have a competitive game to play,” Munster head coach Johann van Graan said.

“No different to any opportunity we get, the lads will want to play for each other and put in a performance and finish the season out on a high.

“We’ve again mixed the side with a good balance of experienced and younger players so it’s another 80 minutes of rugby, and with some players competing for Irish selection also there are plenty of motivating factors. For CJ and Mike (Haley), it was just a case of running out of time and it’s important they and their injuries take the time to heal.”

Skibbereen cousins Liam and Gavin Coombes start together for the third time, while Matt Gallagher gets a chance to impress from full-back.

There’s a lot to like from a half-back partnership of Joey Carbery and Craig Casey. If they can get front-foot ball, they can put up a big score.

Munster

Zebre – J Trulla; G D’Onofrio, F Mori, E Lucchin, P Bruno; C Canna, M Violi; A Lovotti, L Bigi, M Nocera; D Sisi, L Krumov; I Bianchi, P J Leavasa, R Giammarioli. Reps: M Manfredi, D Rimpelli, N D’Amico, S Ortis, G Licata, N Casilio, F Di Marco, M Biondelli.

Munster – M Gallagher; A Conway, C Farrell, R Scannell, L Coombes; J Carbery, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; P O’Mahony (capt), J O’Donoghue, G Coombes. Reps: K O’Byrne, L O’Connor, R Salanoa, T Ahern, B Holland, N McCarthy, J Flannery, C Cloete.

REF – A Piardi (Italy)

Zebre v Munster,

Live, eir Sport, 6.0