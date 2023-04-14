Stage is set for Sam Prendergast’s Leinster debut as Irish U-20 star makes major step up

Sam Prendergast has already been part of Leinster squads as a travelling reserve, so he knows how the set-up works, but this is the serious stuff.

The pressure is off to some extent in that Leinster have already secured top spot of the URC, yet that Leo Cullen has not hesitated in throwing one of the most exciting young Irish talents into the deep end speaks volumes for how highly he rates him.

Prendergast was Ireland’s standout player in their recent march to the U-20s Grand Slam, as he dictated matters from out-half with a slew of excellent performances.

Make no mistake about it though, this is a major step up. The helter-skelter, high-scoring nature of the U-20 Six Nations is very different to the cut and thrust of professional rugby.

The Lions may be the weakest South African side in the competition, but at home, and at altitude, they will test Prendergast in ways he has not yet experienced.

All evidence suggests that the 20-year-old Newbridge native was born to play on this stage, yet patience will be required.

Prendergast will be helped by experienced pros like captain Rhys Ruddock, Dave Kearney and Jason Jenkins, as well as Ireland back-row duo Will Connors and Max Deegan. The returning Tommy O’Brien is also a welcome boost.

With another five, young academy players to come off the bench, this is a game that the Lions should win, but you’d be foolish to write off Leinster on a day that will see their latest star announce his arrival.

Verdict: Leinster

Lions – Q Horn; S Pienaar, M Rass, M Louw (capt), E van der Merwe; G Lombard, S Nohamba; R Runsburger, PJ Botha, A Ntlabakanye; W Alberts, R Schoeman; J Kriel, R Delport, F Horn. Reps: M Brandon, JP Smith, R Dreyer, D-L Landsberg, T Gordon, M van den Berg, R Jonker, A Coetzee.

Leinster – C Cosgrave; T O’Brien, L Turner, B Brownlee, D Kearney; S Prendergast, N McCarthy; M Milne, L Barron, V Abadaladze; B Deeny, J Jenkins; R Ruddock (capt), W Connors, M Deegan.Reps: T McElroy, E Byrne, T Clarkson, A Soroka, J Culhane, B Murphy, C Tector, R Russell.

Ref – M Adamson (Scotland)

