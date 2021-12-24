St Stephen’s Day URC clash between Ulster and Connacht postponed due to Covid outbreak

The game between Ulster at Connacht scheduled or December 26th has been postponed.

The St Stephen’s Day United Rugby Championship (URC) clash between Ulster and Connacht Rugby has been postponed.

The game was scheduled to take place on Sunday in Belfast but a statement from Ulster Rugby released on Christmas Eve confirmed a number of positive Covid-19 cases within their squad.

Following those results, the URC Medical Advisory Group liaised with Ulster Rugby and the local health authorities and decided that the fixture cannot go ahead.

Available dates to reschedule the game are now being considered by the URC.

Ticketholders have been advised that their tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled fixture, and the Ulster Rugby Ticket Office will be in touch with options once the new date has been confirmed.

The match between Munster and Ulster that was also set for December 26th was postponed earlier in the week, meaning neither of the traditional Christmas clashes will now take place.

Cardiff’s home game with Scarlets is now the only remaining URC fixture set to be played on Sunday.