Springbok duo to make Aviva debut as Munster and Leinster name star-studded sides for rugby restart

Munster's new Springbok signings RG Snyman and Damian De Allende will make their debuts against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night as rugby restarts in Ireland.

Johann van Graan's side take on the PRO14 champions as the league resumes with a weekend of inter-provincial action. While Leinster are already assured of the top seed in their conference, Munster can still avoid a PRO14 semi-final against Leo Cullen's men if they overtake Edinburgh in the standings.

Both teams have picked strong squads for their first game since February, and there is an exciting battle in the second row to look forward to, with youngster Ryan Baird selected in the engine room for Leinster to go up against World Cup winner Snyman.

The Leinster pack also sees the return of number eight Jack Conan, who will play for the first time since picking up an injury at the World Cup. Johnny Sexton captains the side at out-half. Interestingly, Leo Cullen has gone for a 6-2 split on the bench, with back row Max Deegan wearing the number 23 jersey that is usually reserved for outside backs.

For Munster, Shane Daly has been given a big chance to impress after being named at fullback. Chris Farrell will partner De Allende in what is a beefy midfield that will go up against Ireland stars Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose, while stalwarts Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander start in the back row.

Matt Gallagher is in line to make his debut off the bench after joining from Saracens.

The game kicks off at 7.30pm on Saturday, and will be live on eir Sport 1.

Leinster

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Dave Kearney

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (C)

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Ronan Kelleher

3. Andrew Porter

4. Ryan Baird

5. Scott Fardy

6. Caelan Doris

7. Josh Van Der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements: 16. Sean Cronin, 17. Ed Byrne, 18. Michael Bent, 19. Devin Toner, 20. Will Connors, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Max Deegan.

Munster

15. Shane Daly

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Damian De Allende

11. Keith Earls

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Conor Murray

1. James Cronin

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. RG Snyman

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O'Mahony (C)

7. Tommy O'Donnell

8. CJ Stander

Replacements: 16. Rhys Marshall, 17. Dave Kilcoyne, 18. John Ryan, 19. Jean Kleyn, 20. Chris Cloete, 21. Craig Casey, 22. Rory Scannell, 23. Matt Gallagher.

