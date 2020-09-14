| 15.4°C Dublin

Special Leinster side now sit atop as the greatest provincial team Ireland has produced

Tony Ward

Analysis

Garry Ringrose was selfless in everything he did against Ulster. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Some might suggest it was the Jimmy Davidson/Willie Anderson-led squad of the '80s. Others could point to Munster's double-winning Heineken Cup group of the early noughties. Leinster's Joe Schmidt-coached BOD generation was pretty special, too.

All that said, and, bear in mind we are still in the midst of something exceptional in terms of potential matching return, this Leo Cullen/Stuart Lancaster time could be the best of the lot to date.

Some statement, yes. But the manner of this latest PRO14 success, the utilisation of the ever-growing squad based on trust between players and management, makes this our most successful rugby unit to date. Hopefully the ugly and tainted achievements of Toulon and Saracens have been trumped by a system based primarily on school/club/academy, and young player development.