'Special' Aki leads Connacht to impressive return victory

Jarrad Butler offloads to his Connacht team-mate Bundee Aki, left, while being tackled by Jordi Murphy of Ulster during their match at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile

Under normal circumstances, it can be difficult to gauge who the vocal leaders are in the white heat of battle, but with a deathly silence hanging over the Aviva Stadium, one player’s voice could be heard louder than anyone else’s.

When Bundee Aki plays well, Connacht invariably do too, and while putting an out-of-sorts Ulster away certainly wasn’t a one-man job, the Ireland centre was central to everything good about the Westerners’ impressive performance.

Aki brought his usual aggression through his powerful carrying and ferocious tackling, but it was his constant communication with those around him that really gave an insight into what he is like on the pitch.

Whatsapp John Porch of Connacht on his way to scoring his side's first try. Photo: Sportsfile

The 30-year-old marked his 100th appearance for Connacht with a try on 55 minutes, which typified his barnstorming display, as Aki bashed his way through the Ulster defence off a five-metre scrum.

“That’s just Bundee, if he gets the bit between his teeth he is really hard to stop,” a delighted Andy Friend said afterwards.

“He was really special. It doesn’t take much to get him energised but that was more energised than I had seen him for a long time.

“Bundee is always going to bring energy, we know that. I think it was one of the things he identified during the Covid period – when he plays his best rugby, he has got that energy. He is bringing that energy.

Whatsapp Ulster's Marcell Coetzee, left, and Nick Timoney tackle Connacht's Tom Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile

“It will probably stand out a little bit more but also I think it is a focus of his, to keep bringing that energy, especially with no crowds here. I thought he was great in that area.”

The Connacht players visibly fed off Aki’s relentlessness with the official man of the match John Porch, who scored one of his side’s four tries, also effusive in his praise for Aki.

“It makes it a lot easier out there on the pitch,” Porch, who was also one of four players across Irish rugby’s two games over the weekend to take the knee, said. “The crowd usually brings energy but when you have got someone like Bundee out there bringing that energy, it just makes the game that little bit easier for you. It gets all the boys up for it. It’s very helpful.”

Porch also created Kieran Marmion’s first-half try with a clever grubber kick, which had all the hallmarks of his Sevens background.

Whatsapp Ulster's Jacob Stockdale scores his side's first try. Photo: Sportsfile

The full-back explained that taking the knee in recognition of the fight against racism was very important to him.

“I have an indigenous background in Australia, so for me, I have a very personal view on racism and how it is viewed and perceived. It was quite a personal point to take a knee and send my message across.”

Having been 14-6 down at the break, Ulster mounted a fightback, and had brought it back to a one-point game with 17 minutes still left on the clock, but Connacht dug deep to earn what was a fully deserving victory.

It was clear from early doors that Ulster’s minds were elsewhere.

Whatsapp Connacht's Dave Heffernan keeps Kieran Treadwell of Ulster at arm's length. Photo: Sportsfile

Edinburgh’s win over Glasgow on Saturday meant that Ulster were already guaranteed their semi-final place before they arrived in Dublin yesterday.

Take nothing away from Connacht, however, as Friend’s side really showcased what they are all about with some thrilling rugby that included tries from Aki, Porch, Marmion and Dubliner Jack Aungier on his debut.

Connacht lost Gavin Thornbury to a nasty-looking head injury. The lock was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital, but thankfully was said to be recovering well last night.

Wholesale changes are expected for the Munster game next weekend, which will come as music to the ears of Johann van Graan, who is still looking to book his side’s spot in the last four.

“We actually attacked both of these two games saying ‘(Pick our) best 30’. That’s been tricky too because we have had more than 30 players training well,” Friend added.

“But pretty much our best 30 trainers, we wanted to give starts, either in the first game or the second game.

“There will be a new 15 running out next week, but what I am really excited about is that there is a lot of good footballers in that 15 as well.

“What we have been trying to do over the last few years is build the depth of the squad and I think we are really starting to get that.”

Connacht – J Porch; P Sullivan, T Farrell (T Daly 74), B Aki, A Wootton; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley (J Duggan 71), D Heffernan (J Murphy 57), F Bealham (J Aungier 55); U Dillane, G Thornbury (N Murray 43); E Masterson (C Oliver 69), J Butler (capt), P Boyle (Heffernan 61).

Ulster – J Stockdale; C Gilroy, J Hume (M Lowry 73), S McCloskey, L Ludik; B Burns (capt) (I Madigan 51), J Cooney (A Mathewson h-t); J McGrath (E O’Sullivan h-t), A McBurney (J Andrew 56), M Moore (T O’Toole h-t); (A O’Connor 31), K Treadwell; N Timoney, J Murphy, M Coetzee (M Rea 46).

REF – F Murphy (Ireland).

Irish Independent