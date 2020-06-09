South Africa rugby chief plays down reports of enlarged PRO18

SARU CEO Jurie Roux has distanced the South African Super Rugby teams from joining an enlarged PRO14. Photo by Carl Fourie/Sportsfile

South African rugby chief Jurie Roux has moved to dampen speculation about the country’s professional teams leaving Super Rugby to join an expanded PRO18.

League organisers are keeping their counsel on reports in the Rainbow Nation that the Sharks, the Lions, the Stormers and the Bulls could decamp from the flagship Southern Hemisphere competition to link up with the Cheetahs, the Southern Kings, Irish provinces, Welsh regions and Scottish and Italian clubs from next season.

The move would likely see the division split into three regionalised conferences to limit the amount of travel and generate local interest in a competition that has long struggled to captivate audiences beyond its own borders.

In New Zealand and Australia there is a growing clamour for a trans-Tasman tournament, which could allow the South Africans break for the north – albeit leaving the Argentinean Jaguares stranded.

SA Rugby has long struggled to compete with the big European clubs for South African players, while Super Rugby’s expansion across time-zones has left the competition over-loaded and difficult to follow.

Although the distance between Dublin and Durban is substantial, the closeness in time-zones would suit broadcasters.

And, with investment firm CVC Capital taking a substantial stake in the PRO14 as well as the English Premiership, the move north is looking increasingly lucrative from a South African perspective.

However, Roux, who along with World Cup-winning coach and Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, sits on the PRO14 board, issued a qualified commitment to the Sanzaar association on Monday.

"The very politically-correct answer is that we are committed to Sanzaar and we are negotiating in good faith," Roux said.

"I am not too fazed about what players, ex-players and the media are saying. The only people that I am interested in are the people sitting around the negotiation table with us. They have a completely different view to what the ex-players and some of their current players have.

"There are a few narratives currently there that will influence our decisions. The biggest influence will be whether New Zealand and Australia keep their borders closed to foreigners until June next year. That will have a fundamental impact on the 2021 Super Rugby season.

"The reality is that the current format of competition that we have is too tight commercially for everybody involved. And because of that we’re now looking at two to three different Sanzaar options, which we are currently discussing.

"The committee that looks after the structure of those competitions is hard at work. Once the rugby decision is made on what competition works best, we will look at the commercial side."

Despite Super Rugby’s problems with expansion, the PRO14 has taken on an expansionist outlook since Martin Anayi was appointed as chief executive.

After looking at potential opportunities in the United States and elsewhere, the league has focussed on South Africa as an established rugby nation with a huge following for the sport as a potential market.

Senior PRO14 figures have floated the idea of hosting the tournament final in Cape Town before 2023, demonstrating their commitment to the competition.

"We have always been very interested in South Africa. We like them and see them as a key part of our future," Anayi told WalesOnline recently.

"The tournament works well at the moment but could work better if you could add teams to it. So that’s one avenue potentially.

"There’s also the potential of a World Club Cup every four years and obviously there’s a global season discussion going on at the moment."

The addition of the two South African teams since 2017 has not been a resounding success and former Ireland captain Keith Wood was heavily critical of their lack of impact in recent months.

The Cheetahs made a mark in their opening campaign and reached the play-offs, but lost a slew of frontline players and struggled in year two. They improved in the curtailed 2019/20 season, but were tailing off when the covid-19 pandemic brought the shutters down.

The Kings, meanwhile, have added little to the tournament, winning four matches in three seasons.

A potential move could be made easier by proposed changes to the global rugby calendar that would see next season’s Northern Hemisphere season start delayed until January with teams playing through to September with a pause for the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship.

The Lions tour could be played in October if the changes are implemented in time.

Online Editors