Sobering night for Munster as Caelan Doris leads Leinster to emphatic four-try win at Thomond Park

James Lowe of Leinster on his way to scoring his side's third try despite the tackle of Calvin Nash of Munster during the United Rugby Championship match at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Maybe Johann van Graan is leaving for Bath just so he doesn’t have to face Leinster anymore. Perhaps the fear of what might unfold was the reason so many of the Munster faithful chose not to make the trip to Thomond Park last night.

This was a demoralising night for the home side who threw plenty of punches and barely scratched a Leinster side who look primed for a big end of season.

The home side came to Thomond Park with more need and with more of their strongest available players and would have been heartened by the number of empty seats. They left knowing that the gulf between them and their nearest neighbours remains firmly in place.

Throw in a worrying injury to talismanic No 8 Gavin Coombes a week before they play Exeter in Europe and it was a bad night all around for the hosts.

Across the park, it was the men in blue who won their positional match-ups and after an even first-half it was a show of strength in injury time that set the tone for a dominant third-quarter as they out-muscled the home side to earn a penalty that gave them a two-point advantage going in at the break. By the hour-mark, they had stretched it to 17.

There were standout performances on both sides and Alex Kendellen was superb in the losing side, but in Caelan Doris Leinster have a special talent. He was outstanding in every facet of the game.

From the off, Leinster were slicker and they brought real intent with their defensive play.

Munster had their moments, but they too often took their determination to knock Leinster off their stride at the ruck too far and allowed the excellent Ross Byrne the chance to kick points or for position.

After he and Joey Carbery exchanged kicks, the visitors struck for the first try with a sequence packed with quality.

A slick backline move put James Lowe into space and he surged into the ’22 before the forwards took over. Doris put Jeremy Loughman on his backside and, when Munster’s scramble defence coughed up advantage, Byrne lobbed a delicious pass over the top for Garry Ringrose to score in the corner.

The out-half missed the conversion and Munster responded instantly with a Carbery penalty.

He and Byrne exchanged penalties as both sides pushed English referee Christopher Ridley’s patience at the ruck and the Munster out-half nudged his side in front with two minutes left in the half.

Munster’s challenge was to hold their lead to the break, but it was Leinster who finished with a moment of real significance. Their pack got the nudge at the scrum and Doris, Jack Conan and Jack Dunne piled into a counter-ruck to win possession. A Munster offside allowed Byrne a kick to give the away side a half-time lead, but a physical statement had been made.

They backed that up by rolling the front-row that started Ireland’s last two Six Nations games off the bench and within eight minutes of the restart they extended their lead with another quality try as Robbie Henshaw found James Lowe wide to finish another sequence in which Doris was prominent.

Byrne missed the conversion but added a penalty and try number three arrived before the hour-mark, another slick backline move that again saw Ringrose keep the ball alive beautifully and Lowe put Jimmy O’Brien over for the score.

Byrne converted and van Graan sent in Craig Casey to inject pace. He made an impact and within a minute or so Damian De Allende crossed for a try that finally gave the home fans something to cheer.

Carbery kicked the extras and Thomond began to dream of a fight-back. Instead, they faced the nightmare scenario of a fourth Leinster try as Lowe dove over in the corner to finish another excellent attack.

Scorers: Munster – D De Allende try, J Carbery 4 pens, con. Leinster – J Lowe 2 tries, G Ringrose, J O’Brien tries, R Byrne 4 pens, 1 con.

Munster: M Gallagher (B Healy 60); C Nash (K Earls 72), C Farrell, D de Allende, S Daly; J Carbery, C Murray (C Casey 60); J Loughman (J W ycherley 68), N Scannell (D Barron 56), S Archer (J Ryan 56); J Jenkins (T Ahern 58), F Wycherley; P O'Mahony (capt), G Coombes (A Kendellen 28), C Cloete.

Leinster: H Keenan; J O'Brien, G Ringrose (capt), R Henshaw (C Frawley 60), J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park (L McGrath 65); E Byrne (C Healy 46), J Tracy (D Sheehan 46), M Ala'alatoa (T Furlong 46); D Toner (R Molony 50), J Dunne (J Murphy 49); C Doris (M Deegan 76), J Conan, J van der Flier.

Referee: C Ridley (England).