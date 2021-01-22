Six Nations boost for Garry Ringrose as he returns to Leinster side to face Munster in crunch Pro14 clash

Garry Ringrose will make a timely return from his second recent broken jaw, as he starts for Leinster in tomorrow's eagerly-anticipated Guinness PRO14 clash at Thomond Park.

Having come through training this week unscathed, Ringrose has been passed fit to renew his midfield partnership with Robbie Henshaw.

The Ireland centre has been out of action since fracturing his jaw on his first game back from breaking his other jaw on Ireland duty in October.

Ringrose's return will be welcomed alike by Leo Cullen and Andy Farrell, who will be able to call upon the 25-year-old in his Six Nations squad which is due to be announced on Monday.

All eyes will be on Limerick tomorrow evening as Munster and Leinster lock horns in a mouthwatering encounter that has been billed as a final Ireland trial.

Johnny Sexton will captain his side alongside Luke McGrath, who is preferred to Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half.

Dave Kearney misses out, which means Jimmy O'Brien starts on the left wing in a back-three made up of Hugo Keenan at full-back and Jordan Larmour on the right flank.

Up front, Sean Cronin has recovered from a recent knock and packs down with fellow Ireland internationals Cian Healy and Andrew Porter.

Scott Fardy and James Ryan renew their second-row partnership, while Will Connors gets the nod ahead of Josh van der Flier, who has to make do with a place on the bench.

The in-form Rhys Ruddock and Caelan Doris make up the Leinster back-row, with Jack Conan primed to make an impact off the bench, but Dan Leavy misses out altogether.

Munster are able to recall Dave Kilcoyne and Jack O'Donoghue from recent setbacks, but that good news is offset by the fact that Andrew Conway continues to be marked absent.

Conway was involved in training this week, but the Ireland winger has been left out, which means he hasn't played since the Champions Cup win over Harlequins on December 13.

Shane Daly continues on the wing in what is otherwise a familiar looking back-line that includes Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell in midfield.

Given his impressive form this season, hooker Kevin O'Byrne can count himself very unlucky to miss out, as Rhys Marshall starts with Niall Scannell among the replacements.

Kilcoyne will make his latest comeback from the bench as Johann van Graan opts for James Cronin at loosehead and John Ryan at tighthead.

CJ Stander is set to make his 150th Munster appearance in the back-row alongside captain Peter O'Mahony and Gavin Coombes.

Mike Haley will make his 50th appearance for the province at full-back, while O’Donoghue, who has 128 Munster appearances, is set to play his 100th PRO14 game, when he is called upon from the bench.

Munster v Leinster, Thomond Park, Tomorrow, 7.35, Live on Eir Sport, Deferred coverage on TG4

Munster – M Haley; K Earls, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Daly; JJ Hanrahan, C Murray; J Cronin, R Marshall, J Ryan; J Kleyn, T Beirne; G Coombes, P O'Mahony (capt), CJ Stander. Reps: N Scannell, D Kilcoyne, S Archer, F Wycherley, J O'Donoghue, C Casey, B Healy, R Scannell.

Leinster – H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J O'Brien; J Sexton (capt), L McGrath; C Healy, S Cronin, A Porter; S Fardy, J Ryan; R Ruddock, W Connors, C Doris. Reps: R Kelleher, E Byrne, T Clarkson, R Molony, J Conan, J Gibson-Park, R Byrne, J van der Flier.

REF: A Brace (IRFU)

Online Editors