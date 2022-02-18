Simon Zebo steals show with hat-trick as Munster earn bonus-point win over Edinburgh

Simon Zebo of Munster celebrates scoring his third, and his side's fourth, try during the United Rugby Championship win over Edinburgh at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Johann van Graan hailed the finishing power of Simon Zebo as the out-of-favour Irish winger ran in a hat-trick to take his haul to seven tries in six starts this season.

But the 31-year old barely touched the ball half a dozen times as Munster leapt over Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship table.

“That’s why we brought him back, to finish those tries,” said Van Graan. “He finished really well tonight in these difficult conditions.

Munster might not be firing on all cylinders this season but they know how to carve out results and when Edinburgh, chasing the game all evening, got within seven points nine minutes from the end, Mike Blair’s men must have fancied ending their seven year losing run in Limerick and give impetus to their URC hopes.

But Munster, with skipper Jack O’Donoghue leading the way, had other ideas and Zebo completed his hat-trick to ensure the Scots left Ireland for the second week running without a point.

Expand Close Dave Kilcoyne of Munster runs out before making his 200th appearance Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dave Kilcoyne of Munster runs out before making his 200th appearance Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Chris Cloete was the dominant figure in the opening quarter as Munster raced into a 13-0 lead with two-thirds possession against an Edinburgh side who just couldn’t get their hands on the ball.

The opening try of the contest came when a jackal from Cloete inside halfway set up the opportunity following another good kick to touch from Healy and Munster went openside from the lineout with lock Fineen Wycherley timing his run to perfection to bulldoze over beside the left posts. Healy converted to make it 10-0 and then added another penalty from 45 metres after Cloete won another penalty.

Edinburgh finally got into the contest and built the phases and cut the gap to 13-10 before the break thanks to a try from Puma Ramiro Moyano and the boot of his compatriot Emiliano Boffelli.

But then a high tackle by centre James Lang on Zebo saw Healy go down the left touchline and with an advantage being played after the maul was pulled down, Munster created enough of an overlap for deft hands from Healy to send Zebo over for his 65th try for the province, with the conversion pushing the lead out to 20-10 at the break.

Edinburgh soon reduced the margin to seven when Boffelli slotted a penalty from 30 metres after 50 minutes. The game hung in the balance until Munster Dan Goggin and Mike Haley cut superb lines as Zebo was on hand to supply the finished in the left corner, with Healy converting to make it 27-13 going into the final quarter of a good contest.

Edinburgh responded but when they opted to tap a penalty in front of the posts . Edinburgh got a lifeline though nine minutes from time when Henry Pyrgos sniped over under the posts, with Boffelli converting to leave it 27-20.

But that was as close as they got and Zebo completed his hat-trick and wrapped up the bonus point three minutes from time.

Munster – M Haley; C Nash (rep: S Daly ’71), C Farrell, D Goggin, S Zebo; B Healy (rep: J Crowley ’78), C Casey (rep: N Cronin ’71); D Kilcoyne (rep: J Loughman ’65), D Barron (rep: N Scannell ’55), S Archer (rep: J Ryan ’55); J Kleyn (rep: A Kendellen ’71), F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue (capt), C Cloete (rep: John Hodnett ’55), G Coombes.

Edinburgh – H Immelman; R Moyano (C Savala ’78), M B (rep: C Dean ’59), J Lang, E Boffelli; B Kinghorn, B Vellacott (rep: H Pyrgos ’65); B Venter (rep: S Grahamslaw ’72), A McBurney (rep: D Cherry ‘), LR Atalifo (rep: J Armstrong ’59); M Sykes, G Young (rep: P Phillips ’66); N Haining, CBoyle, B Muncaster. Reps unused: M Kunavula