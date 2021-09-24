Simon Zebo starts for Munster with RG Snyman ready to come on

Simon Zebo will start for Munster against the Sharks.

Simon Zebo’s second coming at Munster will begin on the wing against the Sharks as his side kick off their United Rugby Championship campaign tomorrow evening in Thomond Park (7.35, RTÉ 2).

And there is another huge boost for Johann van Gran’s men as luckless RG Snyman is due to make his belated Limerick debut from the bench after an horrendous injury run.

The overwhelming favourites will be eager to announce their title challenge with a five-point win and the former Racing 92 man Zebo will be keen to add to his record-breaking 60-try tally for the Reds.

Eight of Munster’s Ireland internationals who featured in the Vodafone Summer Series start the game as Peter O’Mahony captains the side.

Rugby World Cup winner Snyman is set to make his Thomond Park debut off the bench on his second appearance for the province having missed last season through injury.

Mike Haley is named at full-back with Zebo and Andrew Conway on either flank.

Craig Casey and Joey Carbery start together in the half-backs as Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin form the centre partnership.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and last season’s Player of the Year Gavin Coombes complete the starting XV.

Along with fellow replacement Snyman, new addition Rowan Osborne is also set to play his first game for Munster at Thomond Park on his competitive debut for the province.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, RG Snyman, Thomas Ahern, Rowan Osborne, Ben Healy, Chris Cloete.