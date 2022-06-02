Shoot-out misses in the past for Conor Murray and Ben Healy as Reds duo look for Ulster redemption

No looking back: Conor Murray during a Munster training session at the University of Limerick on Monday. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The psychology of a penalty shoot-out has been the subject of books in the world of football, yet in rugby there’s a handful of players who can speak to the experience first-hand.

Along with Joey Carbery, Munster pair Conor Murray and Ben Healy stepped up to be counted when their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final went the distance against Toulouse and they have had to live with their misses ever since.

Although they practise goal-kicking every week and have delivered big efforts in clutch moments before, this was a new experience and even a player as decorated and experienced as the Ireland scrum-half found the whole thing a little unnerving.

Still, he says the hurt of that loss has not lingered too long on his mind as he, Healy and the rest of the Munster squad look to beat Ulster at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow night and qualify for the United Rugby Championship semi-final.

“It was definitely a different feeling than taking a kick in a game with more on the line and then you’ve got to trust your routine and go into that,” Murray said.

“We were chatting before the kicks, you know, we’ve done all the work here, it is what it is, just commit to it and, yeah, there’s no point in lying, it was an unusual feeling to it being out there with everyone on the sideline and the crowd there as well.

“It was a different type of nerves but we did all we could.

“You get it, it’s great and the fact we missed a couple of kicks, it’s just the way it goes sometimes.

“Not that it was easy to get over it, the game itself – we played really well and gave ourselves a chance of winning and then it went to extra-time and the penalty shoot-out.

“Stepping up and doing that, I see me, Joey and Ben and all the other kickers out there every day after training, practising so from a personal point of view you practise enough, you have a routine and I was happy with both strikes but you put in the work and sometimes it just goes that way, you miss a kick or whatever.

“It would be different if you hadn’t done the work and you were just going up there and whacking a kick. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out. You obviously wish they went over and we’d won, but these things happen.”

It’s unlikely, but not impossible, that tomorrow night’s game will result in the same set of circumstances and Ulster have been practising for a shoot-out just in case.

Of the two players who missed, Murray has years of experience on Healy who missed both of his efforts, yet senior coach Stephen Larkham believes the Tipperary youngster will benefit from the pain. “It’s quite unique for him as a young 22-year-old. He can only grow from it. I think the beauty of being so young is that he’s still got a huge career ahead of him,” he said.

“When you talk about the emotional toll of that game, some of the older guys who knew that we had a really good prep going into that took that a lot harder than the younger guys who know that they’ve got potential down the track to be in another final or win another final.

“He bounced back, I had a good chat to him the next day and he sort of bounced back, realised there is nothing he can do about it and just to get on with the job.

“I think we’ve seen that in his training intensity, effort and concentration over the last couple of weeks. He’s moved on really quickly from that.

“I mean, through all my playing and coaching career I don’t think I’ve been through that situation myself so he’s lucky to have had it so early in his career, for sure.”

Although they’ve moved on from Toulouse, Munster will be looking to channel some of the emotion of that defeat into a big win in Belfast.

“It would mean an awful lot, another heartbreak in Europe and the usual feeling this time of year,” Murray said.

“We’ve got to keep dusting yourself off and give yourself the best chance.

“With this group, with the youth and the buzz they create. Our coaching group, the maturity of the squad… we’ve put in an awful lot of work the last couple of years, I wouldn’t say we deserve anything but we’re putting ourselves in a pretty good position.

“It’s exciting, it was tough watching (the European final) at the weekend. We had our chance, that’s gone and the focus shifts.”