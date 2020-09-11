Sexton on the bench as Leinster and Ulster name teams for Pro14 final

Leinster and Ulster have named their teams for tomorrow's Pro14 final at the Aviva Stadium.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made a number of changes from the team that accounted for Munster in the semi-final with Garry Ringrose named as captain of the senior side for the first time.

As expected, Johnny Sexton will drop to the bench as the Blues keep one eye on the upcoming Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Saracens.

The back three is the same that started against Munster last week with Jordan Larmour selected at full back having come through the graduated return to play protocols successfully this week and Hugo Keenan on the right wing and James Lowe on the left.

Robbie Henshaw is again selected at inside centre with captain Ringrose outside him in the number 13 jersey.

The half back partnership sees Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne start at nine and ten.

In the pack there is no change in the front row with Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher and Andrew Porter again selected. In winning his 219th cap, Cian Healy joins Leo Cullen and Rob Kearney as the joint 4th most capped player in Leinster history.

James Ryan has recovered from injury to take his place in the second row alongside Devin Toner.

Finally in the back row, Guinness Player of the Match from last week Caelan Doris is again selected at blindside flanker with Josh van der Flier at openside and finally Jack Conan is selected in the number eight jersey.

Ulster, meanwhile, have made four changes to the side that beat Edinburgh in last Saturday's semi-final and will be boosted by the return of club captain, Iain Henderson, who will come in for his first appearance since the season restarted.

Alongside Henderson in the second row will be Alan O’Connor.

Head coach Dan McFarland has made one change to the back row, with Sean Reidy starting at openside flanker.

On the bench for the notherners are John Andrew, Jack McGrath, Marty Moore, Sam Carter, Jordi Murphy and Nick Timoney, while the Ulster backline will be covered by Ian Madigan, the hero of last week's victory at Murrayfield, and John Cooney.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour; Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose (Capt), Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter; Devin Toner, James Ryan; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Scott Fardy, Will Connors, Luke McGrath, Johnny Sexton, Rory O’Loughlin.

Ulster: Michael Lowry; Rob Lyttle, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, Alby Mathewson; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring; Tom O’Toole; Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt); Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: John Andrew, Jack McGrath, Marty Moore, Sam Carter, Jordi Murphy, John Cooney, Ian Madigan, Nick Timoney.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Online Editors