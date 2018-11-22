With many of his players on Ireland duty or being rested after their exertions over the past few weeks, Leo Cullen has gone with an experimental side for the visit of the Ospreys to the RDS tomorrow night (kick-off 7.35pm).

Seven Leinster academy players selected in Leo Cullen's matchday 23 for the visit of the Ospreys

In the backs, Cullen has named UCD and Leinster Academy player Hugo Keenan at full back for his first start with Irish international Adam Byrne on the right wing and James Lowe on the left.

In the centre Conor O'Brien and Noel Reid will line up at 12 and 13, with Nick McCarthy and Ciarán Frawley the half backs.

In the pack Peter Dooley and Michael Bent start at loose and tighthead prop respectively with James Tracy at hooker.

Ross Molony is joined in the second row by captain Scott Fardy.

At openside flanker 19-year-old former St. Michael's College pupil Scott Penny makes his senior debut having impressed in the victorious Celtic Cup campaign scoring eight tries across the seven games.

Penny is in his first year in the Academy and is joined in the back row by Josh Murphy at six and Caelan Doris at eight who makes his first start at the RDS.

There is also the possibility for two further senior debuts with Jimmy O'Brien and Jack Kelly named amongst the replacements. Like Penny, both players were key components of the Leinster 'A' Celtic Cup win with Kelly captaining the side in the Final against Scarlets 'A'.

Leinster: (15-9) H Keenan, A Byrne, C O’Brien, N Reid, J Lowe, C Frawley, N McCarthy; (1-8) P Dooley, J Tracy, M Bent, R Molony, S Fardy (C),J Murphy, S Penny, C Doris

Replacements: (16-23) B Byrne, E Byrne, V Abdaladze, M Kearney, M Deegan, H O’Sullivan, J O’Brien, J Kelly.

