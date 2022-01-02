While I understand the need for it, I have long been turned off the bread and butter competition that is now the URC and which began life as the Celtic League some two decades ago.

That said, the interpro matches which are part of the league always do it for me. There is no greater rivalry or a bigger game below Test level than Munster against Leinster. But all local derbies in all countries have a special appeal. And just like almost every other sports fan out there, the festive famine had me looking forward eagerly to Saturday’s offering in the Sportsground once it got the green light.

Sadly, in terms of quality it was poor to say the least. Not quite muck as it had its moments but not far from it. How could it be otherwise given one team came to play and the other did not?

In the build-up to the game I listened to Munster backs coach Stephen Larkham declare his excitement at what he described as ‘perfect prepping’ with the squad ‘nice and refreshed’ after the Christmas break.

As one hugely enthused by his original appointment – being such an attack-minded former player and now experienced coach putting his playing beliefs into practice – I listened to what he had to say ahead of the trek up the road to Galway.

What he transmitted in the build-up bore no resemblance whatsoever to what we witnessed, other than his acknowledgement that Connacht were “endeavouring to play an exciting brand of rugby”. But it’s the “and we are trying to do the same” bit that really gets my goat.

I haven’t the faintest idea as to what goes on at UL on a daily basis but here’s how it looks from the outside. The two main coaches meet – and this harks back to amateur rugby at its most innocent – before one goes off doing his thing with the forwards; meanwhile, the other working on all sorts of back plays in the pitch-perfect conditions at Plassey. How can the excitement and prepping to which the Munster backs coach refers lead to ONE meaningful attacking pass (from Damian de Allende to Andrew Conway) over 80 turgid minutes of, let’s call it for what it is, Munster muck?

I don’t want to be unfair here to Johann van Graan but in his short interview with Marcus Horan in the aftermath – and this might be my perception as much as anything – but he came across as almost smugly content with a single-score loss. Is that where Munster rugby is now at?

Craig Casey was but one of many poor performers on the night but what would it have been like had box-kicking Conor been on board to carry out the now well-established coach’s instructions to the letter? The tragedy for Conor Murray, arguably the most complete scrum-half at his balanced best to play for Ireland, is that in years to come mention of his name and it will be the term ‘box-kick’ that comes most to mind. Unfair but fact.

But there were positives on Saturday and all of them in green. I really didn’t think it would be possible to replace Pat Lam’s sense of pragmatic adventure (and indeed so soon after his Bristol departure) but, in Andy Friend, Connacht Rugby has done just that. I have little doubt but that in terms of form the names Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham and Cian Prendergast have been scribbled a lot of late by Andy Farrell.

With Carty being forced ashore by way of a facial injury before the break, the other four, not to mention the outstanding Bundee Aki, stood tall but with Marmion just ahead of Prendergast and Aki in terms of impact. He was outstanding and must surely come into the reckoning for Six Nations selection never mind squad inclusion.

Aside from the last 10 minutes of the first half when Munster did what Munster do best, Connacht played with a sense of purpose throughout.

Yes, they made mistakes, not least in Mack Hansen gifting Conway and Munster their try against the run of play. In the end it was Aki with the winning touchdown and Conor Fitzgerald with the match-winning conversion under pressure but the real difference, and where I suggest the Connacht coaching staff will garner most satisfaction, will be in the quality of defending as Munster pummelled the Connacht line just prior to the break when a five- or seven-pointer at that stage could have made all the difference. Thankfully, it didn’t as the win went to where it was most deserved.

A quick mention of match referee Chris Busby, who received some flak in the aftermath of this feisty encounter. He could and should have given red rather than yellow to Chris Farrell for a head-high tackle but at a time when we are worryingly low in quality match officials Busby is one with promise. Not yet at Andrew Brace’s level but with real potential.

Last but not least a New Year wish on the back of the encouraging appointment of Kevin Potts as chief executive to succeed Philip Browne. That wish is that club rugby – specifically the AIL – gets the priority it deserves. Been there, done that will be the new CEO’s mantra and hopefully the club game will benefit.