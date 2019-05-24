Sean O'Brien denied final farewell as Sexton and Kearney return to Leinster team for PRO14 decider

Sean O'Brien has been denied a final Leinster appearance after being ruled out of the PRO14 final against Glasgow through injury.

O'Brien, who will join London Irish after the World Cup, missed last weekend's semi-final through injury and hasn't recovered sufficiently to take a place in the match-day 23 for tomorrow's clash at Celtic Park.

Leo Cullen has made three changes to his starting team from the Munster game, with two coming in the backline. Rob Kearney returns in place of his brother Dave, with Jordan Larmour swapping back to the wing. Captain Johnny Sexton is also restored to the side ahead of Ross Byrne, who got the nod to start the semi-final.

The other change comes in the forwards, with Scott Fardy coming in for the injured Devin Toner. Ross Molony is elevated to the bench.

Jack McGrath is another departing international who won't get a final farewell, with Cullen opting to go with Ed Byrne as the replacement loosehead prop.

Leinster

15. Rob Kearney

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Sean Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Scott Fardy

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Ed Byrne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Ross Molony

20. Max Deegan

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Ross Byrne

23. Rory O'Loughlin

Glasgow Warriors

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Tommy Seymour

13. Kyle Steyn

12. Sam Johnson

11. DTH van der Merwe

10. Adam Hastings

9. Ali Price

1. Jamie Bhatti

2. Fraser Brown

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Scott Cummins

5. Jonny Gray

6. Rob Harley

7. Callum Gibbins

8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements

16. Grant Stewart

17. Oli Kebble

18. Siua Halanukonuka

19. Ryan Wilson

20. Tom Gordon

21. George Horne

22. Pete Horne

23. Huw Jones.

Online Editors