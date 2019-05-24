Sean O'Brien denied final farewell as Sexton and Kearney return to Leinster team for PRO14 decider
Sean O'Brien has been denied a final Leinster appearance after being ruled out of the PRO14 final against Glasgow through injury.
O'Brien, who will join London Irish after the World Cup, missed last weekend's semi-final through injury and hasn't recovered sufficiently to take a place in the match-day 23 for tomorrow's clash at Celtic Park.
Leo Cullen has made three changes to his starting team from the Munster game, with two coming in the backline. Rob Kearney returns in place of his brother Dave, with Jordan Larmour swapping back to the wing. Captain Johnny Sexton is also restored to the side ahead of Ross Byrne, who got the nod to start the semi-final.
The other change comes in the forwards, with Scott Fardy coming in for the injured Devin Toner. Ross Molony is elevated to the bench.
Jack McGrath is another departing international who won't get a final farewell, with Cullen opting to go with Ed Byrne as the replacement loosehead prop.
Leinster
15. Rob Kearney
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. Sean Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Scott Fardy
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements
16. Bryan Byrne
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ross Molony
20. Max Deegan
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rory O'Loughlin
Glasgow Warriors
15. Stuart Hogg
14. Tommy Seymour
13. Kyle Steyn
12. Sam Johnson
11. DTH van der Merwe
10. Adam Hastings
9. Ali Price
1. Jamie Bhatti
2. Fraser Brown
3. Zander Fagerson
4. Scott Cummins
5. Jonny Gray
6. Rob Harley
7. Callum Gibbins
8. Matt Fagerson
Replacements
16. Grant Stewart
17. Oli Kebble
18. Siua Halanukonuka
19. Ryan Wilson
20. Tom Gordon
21. George Horne
22. Pete Horne
23. Huw Jones.
