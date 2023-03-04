Scott Penny stars, then limps off, as Leinster flex talent to make it 19 from 19 before South African trip

Jason Jenkins of Leinster chases a kick by Ben Vellacott of Edinburgh during their URC clash in the Scottish capital. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

In a month’s time, Leinster will take their turn to fly south for back-to-back games against the Lions in Johannesburg and the Bulls up the road in Pretoria.

In South Africa, they are already talking about this little tour as a magnet for the rugby-mad locals who don’t always join the dots between passion and turning up to support.

At this remove, it’s unclear what personnel will be required for that long haul, given Leinster will hope to still have an interest in the Heineken Cup. Whoever is sent, they’ll be worth the entrance fee.

Leinster are now 19 from 19 this season and spreading the load between pain inflicted on whoever they play and the roll call of those doling out the damage.

They finished this one with 13 men when man-of-the-match Scott Penny went off with nine minutes left — not on a card, but injured, followed soon after by replacement Brian Deeny who was binned — and Leinster had run out of staff.

This winning pattern has been going on so long Leo Cullen can wave men off to the surgeon or physio and then welcome them back without a beat missed.

So Ciarán Frawley looked in peak form and fitness despite getting his first run since October. This has positive implications for Andy Farrell as much as Cullen and Stuart Lancaster.

Jason Jenkins, too, did well on his first start since September, and Will Connors got another chunk of game time under his belt. The other benefit was that Edinburgh gave it a decent shot before being overrun by players who are simply better.

When you combine two teams keen to play with decent conditions and a fast track, then the game can sometimes look like a relation of basketball: end to end at high speed with some lovely deliveries.

So no one at the DAM Stadium, in the shadow of Murrayfield, was gobsmacked by the sharing of four tries by the 24th minute, enhanced by an Emiliano Bofelli penalty to give Edinburgh the lead – confirmation that while it’s nice to entertain, this was about points, for which the home side have been in short supply.

The first signs there would be a serious disparity came with Leinster’s second try, another variation on the five-metre penalty theme. If there was a feeling of certainty that it would deliver, then Penny’s position in the choreography suggested he would be finishing it, which he did for his third try of the season.

The next indication arrived eight minutes before the break with a terrific try from Michael Milne. The former Roscrea schools prop looks a different proposition to his pre-Academy self and is developing very well. On this occasion, he was assisted nicely by Dave Kearney and Liam Turner for the first of two tries.

The third alarm bell for Edinburgh was rung by Kearney less than three minutes into the second half. Leinster turned over 21-15 in front, changed into a higher gear, and then put the boot down.

Kearney’s try was hard work in so far as he needed to get the ball down before arriving into the perimeter wall, trying to latch onto a lovely Crossfield kick-pass from Jamie Osborne.

The quality of that connection put the dampener on the home crowd, only for the brilliance of Bill Mata to lift it again with an offload for Boffelli, which the Fijian can pull off as a matter of course.

Any suggestions that it was game-on again died soon after.

That was then the kids took over. It’s hard to think of any pro side in Europe currently with so many good players on the same page – and all very rugby literate.

Edinburgh – E Boffelli (J van der Walt 68); D Hoyland, M Bennett, J Lang, W Goosen (C Dean 34); C Savala, B Vellacott; B Venter, S McInally (D Cherry 54), LR Atalifo (E Miller-Mills 54), M Sykes, S Skinner, L Crosbie, V Mata (N Haining HIA, 18-28; 70), H Watson

Leinster – C Frawley (C Tector 70); J Larmour (R Russell 60), L Turner, J Osborne, D Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath (N McCarthy 60); M Milne (J Boyle 60), J McKee (L Barron 55), M Ala’alatoa (T Clarkson 60), R Molony, J Jenkins (B Deeny 55; yc 72), R Ruddock (capt) (W Connors 55); M Deegan, S Penny (71, not replaced).

Referee – C Evans (Wales)