Scott Buckley on the double as Munster resurgence continues with win over Lions

Liam Coombes of Munster, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's try during the United Rugby Championship between Munster and Emirates Lions at Musgrave Park in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

A resurgent Munster moved ominously onto the coat-tails of the top four with this expected win, even if a worrisome scrum ensured that even amidst the torrential rain, the floodgates struggled to open.

But the cold, sold-out 8,000 Musgrave Park, crowd catching another rare glimpse of their heroes, will have been heartened by the continuing evolution of their enterprise, on this night scarcely diminished by the horrendous conditions.

Scott Buckley’s brace book-ended the five-try haul, while Jack O’Donoghue and Paddy Patterson set them up for the late drive for five, Liam Coombes’ flourishing finish through a series of poor tackles with five minutes left confirming the full house.

They should qualify for the European knock-outs in a fortnight’s time and, all of a sudden, Munster have a pep in their step.

It was the Lions who actually made the first impression on the day-glo scoreboard, Jordan Hendrikse notching the early three-pointer with early indications that their scrum might become a bit of a weapon for them

They would have to wait a while to find out as Munster did locate their clinical edge, finishing off a close-in driving maul from no distance, Buckley making the most of the night after the early departure of the luckless Diarmuid Barron.

When Hendrikse boomed his restart out on the full, Munster may have licked them lips but it was the gargantuan 140kg prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye who was in ravenous mood, almost devouring poor sub Buckley and Josh Wycherley whole; the latter would trundle off before half-time clutching his remaining ribs.

Munster rode their luck, stemming a series of penalties at the scrum near their own line, Hollie Davidson generously giving them the benefit of her doubts at what lurked beneath the backward-stepping red eight, before O’Donoghue’s theft relieved the stress.

Then his heft pushed his side clear, after their own intense pressure, bursting free from an unmanned ruck after a series of finely constructed phases which, if not obviously penetrating, always carried the threat of doing so.

Captain O’Donoghue, who has played all 15 of his side’s games this term, would finish the move too, after the sprightly Patterson almost made the line; Healy’s conversion mirrored the try, it got there in the end, deservedly.

Munster would end the half conceding another scrum penalty but the indefatigable Jean Kleyn’s steal earned a hasty retreat for a half-time cuppa.

The conditions remained discomfiting but pleasingly for them, Munster’s multi-phased play retained its own measure of comfort.

Like the relentless rain, they resumed a battering of the ever-resourceful white line of defenders.

It was gritty stuff but rarely one-dimensional, dove-tailing between playing off nine and ten, or one out and wider.

Ironically, like their second try, the third would come from an unmanned pillar defence, Patterson skipping gleefully through a gaping hole for an unmolested 20-yard dash for the posts.

Healy split them with the 50th minute kick for 19-3 and it was really all about the bonus point from thereon, albeit their scrum difficulties proved to be a niggling disruption to that quest.

Munster: M Haley (P Campbell 55); L Coombes, M Fekitoa, R Scannell (D Goggin 59), S Daly; B Healy, P Patterson (C Murray 59); J Wycherley (D Kilcoyne 33), D Barron (S Buckley 5), R Salanoa (S Archer 45), J Kleyn (C Hurley 57), G Coombes, J O'Donoghue capt, J Hodnett (J O’Sullivan 72), A Kendellen.

Lions: Q Horn; S Pienaar, H van Wyk (M Rass 55), M Louw capt, E van der Merwe; J Hendrikse (G Lombard HT), M van den Berg (A Warner 80); JP Smith (M Naude 50), PJ Botha (M van Vuuren 70), A Ntlabakanye (R Smith 65), R Venter (W Alberts 45), D Landsberg, J Cairns (S Sangweni 70), E van Heerden, E Tshituka.

Referee: Hollie Davidson (SRU).