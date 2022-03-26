Ruthless Leinster run in six second half tries to punish 14-man Connacht

It took a while for Leinster to make use of the extra man but the champions took complete control of the second-half to run out comprehensive winners at the Sportsground.

It was always going to be a fairly tense affair as these two shaped up for the first of three meetings in four weeks but the capacity crowd of 8,129 could hardly have envisaged both sides being down to 14 men inside three minutes.

Leinster winger Tommy O’Brien was binned for ten minutes for taking out Niall Murray in the air from the kick-off, but Connacht centre Tom Daly saw red for a high, no-wrap tackle on Ciaran Frawley, with referee Chris Busby, who told both captains to get their teams to sort out their discipline, saying there was no mitigation and the former Leinster player had to go.

Leinster hit the front just after they got back to 15, with Connacht gifting them the opportunity with a crooked throw from Dave Heffernan on their own five-metre line and while Andy Friend’s men defended wave after wave, the champions went wide through their half-backs and Rory O’Loughlin scored in the left corner, with Ross Byrne converting.

But Connacht dug in and were full value for their 8-7 lead as they made light of being down a man. They scrummaged with seven when Leinster had the put-in, with Conor Oliver dropping back, and didn’t concede an inch and then reverted to eight when it was their ball and won penalties.

Jack Carty reduced the margin with a penalty after 21 minutes when Max Deegan was off his feet and then the pressure from a fired-up Connacht side yielded a try just before the interval.

They went to the corner with a penalty and then opted for a scrum in front of the posts and with another penalty advantage, Carty slung the ball wide over the head of full-back Jimmy O’Brien for Tiernan O’Halloran to time his run to perfection and score. Carty was off target with the conversion from the right but Connacht went in at the break with the home support in full voice.

But it was a completely different story after the restart. Leinster sorted out their set-piece and started to move Connacht all over the pitch, making full use of the extra man as they ran in six tries without reply in a one-sided half.

David Hawkshaw, who replaced Ross Byrne before the break after the out-half went off for a HIA, scored after 53 minutes against the side he will be joining in the summer after good breaks by Tommy O’Brien and Rhys Ruddock.

Hawkshaw converted from the right to make it 14-8 and Leinster never looked back from there with Ciaran Frawley impressing on his return from a facial injury while Tommy O’Brien, debutant Chris Cosgrove and Jamie Osborne were full of running.

Inevitably, the tries flowed as Luke McGrath punished sloppy defending to dart in and score after 56 minutes and Frawley crowned an excellent game by crossing 16 minutes from time.

Tommy O’Brien ran in a brace as Connacht folded in the closing minutes and Max Deegan also got in on the scoring act as Leo Cullen’s men coasted to an easy win.