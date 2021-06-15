Rugby revamped - PRO14 becomes United Rugby Championship as South African sides set to join Champions Cup

The PRO14 is becoming in the United Rugby Championship. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

SOUTH AFRICA's four leading franchises look set to be added to the Heineken Champions Cup as organisers formally launched the new competition the Irish provinces will play in from 2021/22.

The Guinness PRO14 is no more. Next season, the Welsh, Irish, Scottish and Italians will face the South Africans in the United Rugby Championship.

The latest iteration of the competition which was once the Celtic League will see the teams play 18 regular season games, with the top eight teams entering the quarter-finals. There will no longer be any fixture overlaps with international weekends, which should mean that the biggest stars are involved in league games more regularly.

According to a report in the Financial Times, the competition is set to be broadcast free-to-air on RTÉ next season.

The teams will play 18 regular season games, nine at home and nine away, with home and away derbies.

In order to ensure that there is a local element, the league will be split into pools of four on geographical grounds. The Irish provinces, Welsh regions and South African franchises will have home and away derbies, while the Scots and Italians are also grouped together.

The remaining 12 games will be made up of home and away games against the other teams in the league.

These pools will become important when it comes to European competition, with the top team from each conference automatically qualifying for the following season's Champions Cup.

Then, they'll be removed from the league table and the four highest-ranked teams will also qualify for the Champions Cup.

The South African involvement in the Champions Cup is subject to approval from EPCR stakeholders and will commence, if successful, from 2022/23.

Martin Anayi, the league's chief executive, hailed the new development.

“Fans have always asked more of our league and now we are taking it to new heights," he said.

"The United Rugby Championship will see World Cup winners, icons of the Guinness Six Nations, the Rugby Championship and stars of the British & Irish Lions tour turning up the intensity in an exciting new league format.

“Since the origins of the Celtic League in 2001, the vision has been to innovate and evolve in order to create a compelling competition which would challenge our players and teams to be at their very best every single week. Their potential has never been in doubt and now we can provide them with the arena to be the very best.

“Forming the United Rugby Championship will begin to reshape the world of club rugby. We are creating a league that embraces and celebrates difference and where the only way to succeed will be to match the skill and intensity of the international game.

“The arrival of South Africa’s elite teams and the removal of fixtures from international match weekends will make our league stronger across the board. We will see heroes taking on heroes every week in iconic locations to create an appeal that will be unmatched in in the world of club rugby.

“We now have a clear purpose and identity that everyone associated with our league can stand behind. We have listened and we have answered the challenge set by our clubs to take this competition to the next level both on and off the field. North and south will now collide on a regular basis and we cannot wait to see who will rise up as the first champions of the United Rugby Championship.”

United Rugby Championship League Format explained

The URC will use one league table to rank the teams who will reach the knock-out stages and compete to reach the title and become the champions.

Fixtures: The regular season of the United Rugby Championship will take place across 18 rounds with each team’s fixtures comprising of six home AND away fixtures against their regional pool opponents and 12 home OR away fixtures against the remaining teams in the league.

Regional pools

Irish Pool: Connacht, Leinster, Munster, Ulster

Welsh Pool: Dragons, Cardiff Rugby, Ospreys, Scarlets

South African Pool: Cell C Sharks, DHL Stormers, Emirates Lions and Vodacom Bulls

Italian & Scottish Pool: Benetton Rugby, Edinburgh, Glasgow Warriors, Zebre Rugby Club

Final Series/Play-Offs: One league table will be used to rank teams and after 18 rounds the top eight sides will qualify for the Play-Offs. Teams will be seeded from 1 to 8 and will receive home advantage according to their seeding.

A full round of quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place to produce two teams who will qualify for the Grand Final.

United Rugby Championship European Qualification

A total of eight teams from the United Rugby Championship will qualify each season for the following season’s Heineken Champions Cup. The balance of teams will participate in the Challenge Cup.

Subject to the finalisation of contract terms with EPCR, South African teams will be eligible to qualify for the Heineken Champions Cup from the 2022/23 season if they have finished in the United Rugby Championship qualification places from the prior season.

All points won during the URC season will contribute to rankings in the regional pools and the highest-ranking team in each of the four pools will earn a place in the Heineken Champions Cup for the following season. This addition to the format is expected to add even greater intensity to these age-old local rivalries.

The remaining four places in the Heineken Champions Cup will be awarded to the four highest-ranked teams from the single-standing league table who have not already qualified through the four regional pools.