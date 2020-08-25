Rugby fans set to lose out as eir Sport pulls its content from Virgin Media

Virgin Media subscribers will no longer have access to PRO14 rugby on eir Sport due to a dispute between the two broadcasters. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Virgin Media subscribers will no longer have access to eir Sport due to an ongoing dispute between the broadcasters over rights fees.

Eir subscribers were left disappointed last week when Virgin's Champions League semi-final coverage was no longer available on the platform, with Virgin Media tweeting that the broadcaster had 'suspended our supply of Virgin Media Sport and Virgin Media Sport Extra to eir Sport because, eir has failed to pay the contracted distribution licence fee.'

Eir Sport have now responded similarly, withdrawing their channels from Virgin Media, which means that subscribers to the latter will no longer have access to PRO14 rugby, which will take place again at the Aviva Stadium this weekend.

In a statement, eir Sport said:

"Eir Sport has today taken the difficult decision to remove its sport content from Virgin Media's platform, two weeks after Virgin Media suddenly and unilaterally withdrew the Virgin Media Sports feed from eir and its customers."

Eir added that they had hope to resolve the dispute over the last seven days but Virgin subscribers will now be without eir Sport content and vice versa.

Virgin Media have the rights to Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Nations League action, while eir Sport screen the PRO14 as well as League of Ireland and National League GAA games.

Online Editors