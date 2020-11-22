Ruddock shines as Leinster make it seven bonus point wins from seven PRO14 games

Tomos Williams of Cardiff Blues in action against Rhys Ruddock, left, and Dan Leavy of Leinster during the Guinness PRO14 match at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

On a weekend packed with sporting upsets, Leinster struck a blow for the favourites as they racked up their seventh straight bonus point win of the Guinness PRO14 season.

Their perfect start was secured with an imperfect performance as Cardiff Blues offered more resistance than Edinburgh had here on Monday night.

These days, the measure of how hard Leo Cullen’s men have it is the minute they secure their fourth try. Against the Scots, it was before half-time. On Sunday night, they had to wait for 66 minutes before Scott Penny made it a full house.

Considering Dave Kearney scorched over inside the first minute, it was a long old wait.

Cian Kelleher of Leinster makes a break during the Guinness PRO14 match against Cardiff Blues at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Cian Kelleher of Leinster makes a break during the Guinness PRO14 match against Cardiff Blues at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

After just 37 seconds the Ireland international was on Ciaran Frawley’s shoulder after the centre made a neat break up the left. Harry Byrne adding the conversion.

With Rhys Ruddock shining again, the home side almost got a second in spectacular style as Cian Kelleher latched on to Liam Turner’s pass to slalom through but he couldn’t connect with Frawley who had the line at his mercy.

They didn’t have to wait too long for the second with the impressive Jimmy O’Brien picking Jason Tovey’s pocket to collect his own kick and Byrne made it 14-0 from the tee.

Their progress stalled somewhat after that.

Cardiff hit back in impressive style, capitalising on Leinster ill-discipline to attack off a 5m lineout and Aled Summerhill went over in the corner.

The visitors were growing into the game and Leinster were worried enough to take a kick at goal when they’d previously gone to the corner.

Byrne missed the kickable penalty and James Tracy had to be alert to deny his opposite number Ethan Lewis in a race between the hookers for the line after Ryan Baird spilled the ball in midfield.

Normal service resumed before half-time as another clever O’Brien kick forced Owen Lane to slide into touch near his own line and Leinster’s maul did the rest as Tracy crashed over.

Byrne’s missed conversion meant they took a 19-5 lead in at the break but Cardiff made them wait for the bonus point score after the restart, holding Leinster up three times over the line before Ruddock was penalised for a double-movement.

Cardiff’s resistance finally broke with 14 minutes remaining as replacement Scott Penny burrowed over from close range after the forwards pounded the line.

Byrne nailed the conversion, before Penny crossed for a second try to cap a fine cameo off the bench with his fifth score in as many games.

Academy back Michael Silvester got the sixth, latching on to Byrne’s clever chip in behind and the out-half rounded out the scoring with the conversion.

Leinster: J O’Brien (M Silvester h-t); C Kelleher, L Turner, C Frawley, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath (R Osborne 69); P Dooley (M Milne 59), J Tracy (D Sheehan 59), M Bent (T Clarkson 53); R Molony (D Toner 63), R Baird; J Murphy (S Penny 53), D Leavy (J Dunne 71), R Ruddock.

Cardiff Blues: M Morgan; O Lane, G Smith (M Llewellyn 61), B Thomas, A Summerhill; J Tovey, Tomos Williams (J Hill 63); C Domachowski (B Thyer 50), E Lewis (I Harris h-t-44, 61), D Arhip (K Assiratti 50); B Murphy, R Thornton (Teddy Williams 50); J Ratti, A Lawrence (G Bradley 71), J Turnbull.

Referee: M Adamson (Scotland).

Online Editors