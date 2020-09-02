Rowntree has little time for excuses as Munster aim to take the next step

From the outside looking in, the perception is that Munster have evolved from last term's PRO14 knockout stages - but if they are to prove that they are a better team, then victory over Leinster on Friday is essential.

For all that the odds are firmly stacked against them this week, Munster have made a point of adopting a 'no excuses' policy within their squad.

The Reds could easily point out that they are missing four potential starting players, that they face a five-day turnaround, or even that they have to take on the champions in their own backyard.

Their injury woes aside, the rest of Munster's problems are of their own making because had they topped their conference, they would have avoided Leinster and instead been up against an out-of-sorts Ulster.

Johann van Graan's side have made the same mistake in the previous two years, and for all that the head coach has repeatedly spoken of the need to earn a home semi-final, Munster find themselves in this position on the back of their inability to finish ahead of Edinburgh.

Culture

Graham Rowntree's teak-tough background certainly wouldn't lend itself to a culture that tolerates excuses.

After all, the 54-times capped former England prop was part of a Leicester team that never stood for second best.

Rowntree and Stephen Larkham weren't on the Munster coaching staff for either of the previous semi-final defeats to Leinster, so from that end, the same scar tissue does not exist.

Perhaps then, that is why Rowntree is in such bullish form ahead of Friday's mouth-watering showdown.

"They had the luxury of resting guys at the weekend and they would have had a good hit-out yesterday which we weren't able to do, but we crack on with it," explains the Munster forwards coach.

"I'm happy with where we are mentally and physically at the moment going into this game.

"We've played against them and previous form means nothing.

"All I'm really stressing to the guys is how hardened we are going into this game, given we've not played rugby for a long time. Very quickly we're battle and match-ready going into a huge game.

"We've not spoken about the turnaround, we're ready for another game. It's coming on Friday night, it's great for us. We're ready.

"We're peaking at the right time, ready for knockout rugby."

That kind of optimism will be welcomed by Munster supporters, but at the same time, they know talk is cheap.

There were enough positive signs in the defeat to Leinster two weeks ago to suggest Munster can go one better this time around, but the platform must be set up front.

Lockdown afforded Larkham and Rowntree more time to work with their players, and while they do look to be moving in the right direction, Leo Cullen's side will provide the ultimate test.

Rowntree can take credit from his work with the pack, who have looked well-drilled since rugby's return.

Their flawless lineout in particular has been a huge source of encouragement, while Munster's work around the breakdown has also pleased Rowntree.

"As a club I've been really impressed with how diligent we are around the lineout," the 49-year-old insists.

"That's from Johann and down to Billy (Holland) and Tadhg (Beirne) and the guys who run and push the lineout. We've got some good jumpers in there.

"So, it receives a good amount of training every week, as all set-piece should do. But we're mindful that we're going to be going up against a very good lineout on Friday, so it's going to have to be good again.

"It's the balance, the back-row balance to the team. You've got guys there all with different stand-out qualities. It's how we use them. We're mindful as well of the correct impact player coming on the field and what we want there.

Pressure

"Jack (O'Donoghue) was good coming on. Crikey, he's athletic, and he's energetic. Chris (Cloete) gives us that breakdown pressure.

"Against this team we need to be very selective and very careful as to when we're going in to challenge that breakdown because we can't be numbers down elsewhere."

Rowntree accepts that there is pressure on Munster to deliver this week, as his side look to prove they are a better team than the one that came up short at the same stage in the last two seasons.

"When I came back in mid-July, I had to do the self-isolation thing coming back from the UK, so I've been here since mid-July and we've had a good few weeks," he adds.

"I think they were delighted to see me come back because I like to do contact most days. There were a few bleeding ears thanks to me.

"But no, we have had a good amount of time all right. And I think you are seeing that, particularly with Steve's involvement with the group, how we are trying to challenge teams with our attack.

"You are certainly seeing things he's worked on with the group. It's been good, but we'll see Friday night how good we are."

