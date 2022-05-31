Rónan Kelleher of Leinster leaves the pitch with an injury during the Heineken Champions Cup Final match against La Rochelle

Rónan Kelleher has been ruled out of Leinster's URC quarter-final against Glasgow at the RDS on Saturday.

The Ireland hooker was forced off with a shoulder injury in the early stages of last weekend's disappointing Heineken Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle.

No time-frame has yet been put on Kelleher's return, as he hopes not to be facing a long spell out, with the summer tour to New Zealand looming large on the horizon.

Leinster captain Johnny Sexton picked up an ankle injury in Marseille, and his fitness will be assessed across the course of the week.

Both James Lowe and Tadhg Furlong came through the game against La Rochelle with no recurring issues following their return from injury.

Scrum-half Nick McCarthy has returned to full training this week following a shoulder issue.

Tommy O’Brien (knee), James Tracy (neck), Dave Kearney (hamstring) and Will Connors (knee) remain sidelined.