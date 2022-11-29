| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Robbie Henshaw injury leaves Leinster facing centre shortage

David Kelly

Leinster's Garry Ringrose during a squad training session at Old Belvedere RFC. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Leinster's Garry Ringrose during a squad training session at Old Belvedere RFC. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster's Garry Ringrose during a squad training session at Old Belvedere RFC. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster's Garry Ringrose during a squad training session at Old Belvedere RFC. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

It is almost the season for unfurling tins of ‘Heroes’, hoping to stick your teeth into something with a nice, soft centre.

Maybe that’s how Ulster supporters were feeling at the start of a week they hope to end with an unprecedented second successive win in what was once a Leinster citadel in this particular interprovincial fixture.

Most Watched

Privacy