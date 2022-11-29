Robbie Henshaw injury leaves Leinster facing centre shortage

It is almost the season for unfurling tins of ‘Heroes’, hoping to stick your teeth into something with a nice, soft centre.

Maybe that’s how Ulster supporters were feeling at the start of a week they hope to end with an unprecedented second successive win in what was once a Leinster citadel in this particular interprovincial fixture.

The news that Robbie Henshaw cannot play again this year, after being forced to undergo surgery on a previously undisclosed wrist problem, prompts a series of headaches for Leo Cullen’s side with ramifications far beyond this weekend’s internecine squabble.

That the shoulder injury sustained by their recent recruit, Charles Ngatai, is not believed to be as serious as first feared, instantly removes one of them, should they so wish.

Despite their vast playing resources, it only takes a couple of injuries in one specific area to create a massive hole – and in midfield that can create a chasm, especially with an irrepressible Stuart McCloskey and impish James Hume coming to town.

Ulster did a physical number on Leinster on their home turf last season and the home fans won’t want to see a repeat viewing. Leinster need as many hands on deck as possible to maintain their double title tilt.

Their European campaign starts next month and, after a series of disappointments in the knockout stages, Leinster have redoubled their efforts to conquer the continent this season, before bidding farewell to their influential senior coach, Stuart Lancaster.

After resting their front-liners for a predictable romp against Glasgow last weekend, achieved with a mish-mash of returning injured internationals, established veterans and exciting emerging talents, Cullen would have targeted this weekend as a launching pad for the double-header against Racing 92 and Gloucester.

With the lightly raced Henshaw a potential returnee, he might have been minded to afford one of his other midfield thoroughbreds, Garry Ringrose, an extended breather before launching him into the festive fray.

That plan is surely now binned, even with Ngatai’s health a little ruder than initially expected.

Ciarán Frawley’s ill-timed injury – aren’t they all? – cost him international advancement but will also shunt him down the line in Leinster too, especially with Harry Byrne now back in harness to deputise for his brother and the enduring captain, Jonathan Sexton.

Doors opening and closing all the time.

​Through another may come for Jamie Osborne although, given the remarkably adept facility Jimmy O’Brien had in filling three different positions during a memorable international month of firsts, he may be a more likely gift-wrapped option to slot into the centre.

A more outlandish option, but one presumably strictly reserved for ageing romantics, would be to perm the Byrne brothers together as a 10-12 option, with young O’Brien a scampering dervish outside them.

It might suffice against lesser men but, perhaps, not against a buoyant Ulster; particularly when it is a pairing which would hardly be utilised in Europe.

Sexton’s absence may reduce the wriggle room in selection, especially if it is deemed a risk to put Ngatai’s shoulder to the wheel of what will be a contest no less bruising than expected in Europe.

In that case, Ringrose is likely to be pressed into action, probably at 12, with one of either Osborne or O’Brien selected at 13; conceivably the former as, despite the green shoots, O’Brien could do with some stability.

Not that Lancaster would necessarily agree.

He continues to improvise and implement novelty with his team, insisting that his back-line should be flexible enough that any of them could conceivably play out-half.

“We’ve got other options for the midfield as well,” said Lancaster. “Jamie Osborne, who played there. Garry could play there with Jimmy at 13, that type of combination you could look at.

“We’ve trained with Ross and Johnny together, we’ve trained with Ross and Harry together and Harry came on at 12 before, as you saw.”

And so, just as the dawning of the day might have appeared to give their opponents some hope in their attempt to renew their assault on the domestic kings, instead there is apprehension within at the surfeit of choices available to the best team in the land.

A tougher nut to crack compared to a soft centre.