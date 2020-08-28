Rob Kearney returns for potential Leinster farewell as provinces rotate for inter-pro derbies

Rob Kearney is back in the Leinster team for possibly the final time to face Ulster at the Aviva Stadium. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Rob Kearney is back in the Leinster team to face Ulster at the Aviva Stadium as Leo Cullen makes 15 changes to the side that beat Munster last weekend.

Kearney's contract is set to expire at the end of the 2019/20 season, and with his future still uncertain, this could possibly be his final time wearing Leinster blue. Cullen has rotated heavily ahead of next weekend's semi-final, with Ciaran Frawley getting a run at inside centre. Ed Byrne will skipper the side at loosehead prop while Max Deegan and Devin Toner start in the pack having been used off the bench against Munster.

Rhys Ruddock is named among the replacements after missing out last weekend through injury. For Ulster, Ian Madigan will make his first start for the province as he goes up against his old team, lining out alongside former Leinster team-mate John Cooney. Australian Sam Carter captains the side and is part of a strong forward unit that includes Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee.

Meanwhile, Johann van Graan has named a strong Munster side showing four changes from the team that lost to Leinser. Out are the injured RG Snyman and Dave Kilcoyne, as are Tommy O'Donnell and Billy Holland. Tadhg Beirne is included in what is a massive boost for Munster, while Jeremy Loughman, Chris Cloete and Fineen Wycherley are also in the starting line-up.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has stayed true to his word by making wholesales changes to his side. The most interesting selection for the westerners is undoubtedly Kiwi Abraham Papali'i, who makes his debut at number eight.

Leinster vs Ulster kicks off at 7.30pm on Saturday night, while Munster vs Connacht gets under way at 3pm on Sunday. Both games will be shown live on eir Sport.

Leinster: 15. Rob Kearney, 14. Hugo Keegan, 13. Rory O'Loughlin, 12. Ciaran Frawley, 11. Cian Kelleher, 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 1. Ed Byrne (C), 2. Sean Cronin, 3. Michael Bent, 4. Devin Toner, 5. Ross Molony, 6. Josh Murphy, 7. Will Connors, 8. Max Deegan.

Replacements: 16. James Tracy, 17. Michael Milne, 18. Thomas Clarkson, 19. Rhys Ruddock, 20. Scott Penny, 21. Rowan Osborne, 22. Harry Byrne, 23. Jimmy O'Brien.

Ulster: 15. Jacob Stockdale, 14. Matt Faddes, 13. James Hume, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Rob Lyttle, 10. Ian Madigan, 9. John Cooney, 1. Eric O’Sullivan, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Tom O’Toole, 4. Sam Carter (C), 5. Kieran Treadwell, 6. Matthew Rea, 7. Jordi Murphy, 8. Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: 16. John Andrew, 17. Kyle McCall, 18. Marty Moore, 19. Alan O’Connor, 20. Nick Timoney, 21. David Shanahan, 22. Bill Johnston, 23. Louis Ludik.

Munster: 15. Shane Daly, 14. Andrew Conway, 13. Chris Farrell, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Keith Earls, 10. JJ Hanrahan, 9. Conor Murray 1. Jeremy Loughman, 2. Niall Scannell, 3. John Ryan, 4. Fineen Wycherley, 5. Tadhg Beirne, 6. Peter O’Mahony (C), 7. Chris Cloete, 8. CJ Stander.

Replacements: 16. Kevin O’Byrne, 17. Liam O’Connor, 18. Stephen Archer, 19. Billy Holland, 20. Jack O’Donoghue, 21. Craig Casey, 22. Rory Scannell, 23. Jack O’Sullivan.

Connacht: 15. Tiernan O'Halloran, 14. Colm de Buitlear, 13. Sammy Arnold, 12. Tom Daly, 11. Matt Healy, 10. Conor Fitzgerald, 9. Caolin Blade, 1. Paddy McAllister, 2. Shane Delahunt, 3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy, 4. Niall Murray, 5. Quinn Roux (C), 6. Eoghan Masterson, 7. Conor Oliver, 8. Abraham Papali'i.

Replacements: 16. Jonny Murphy, 17. Conor Kenny, 18. Matthew Burke, 19. Ultan Dillane, 20. Sean Masterson, 21. Stephen Kerins, 22. Peter Robb, 23. Conor Dean.

Online Editors