Munster will have to do without their big-money Springbok signing RG Snyman for what will probably be another season after it was confirmed he "re-ruptured" his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in yesterday's win over the Scarlets in Wales.

The 26-year-old World Cup winner has endured a torrid time with injury since joining the Irish province.

He suffered the initial ACL injury seven minutes into his debut against Leinster in August last year before his comeback was derailed when he suffered serious burns in a firepit accident in May.

Snyman was deemed fit enough to link up with the South Africa squad ahead of the Lions tour but returned to Ireland without featuring for the 'Boks.

He made his comeback from injury in the province's opener against the Sharks and scored a try against the Stormers in week two, while the comprehensive win over the Scarlets was his third bench appearance in three weeks.

Having been introduced as a second-half replacement, Snyman limped off nine minutes after being introduced and now faces a long spell on the sidelines once again.

“We are all hugely disappointed for RG," head coach Johann van Graan said.

“After doing everything that was asked of him and working so hard to get back into great shape, everyone feels for him right now.

“While this is a setback, we know RG is young and resilient given everything he has gone through in the last year, so there is a strong sense of perspective here.

“We have seen what other world-class players have done in this position before and they have come back to reach the successful heights of their careers and I would expect no different for someone of RG’s class and standing.”

Snyman's position is all the more complex given he is out of contract at Munster at the end of this season.

He will meet a specialist this week to discuss surgery and the length of his recovery, but it is unlikely he'll see action again this season.