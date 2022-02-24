Rhys Ruddock to captain Leinster on 200th cap as Dan Leavy set to make first start since November

Rhys Ruddock will captain Leinster in tomorrow night’s URC clash with the Lions at the RDS on the occasion of his 200th Leinster Rugby appearance.

And Dan Leavy has given his province and country a boost by earning inclusion for the first time since November as he bids to confirm his return to full fitness.

Back-row Ruddock made his debut for the province against Dragons in December 2009 and has scored 12 tries. In addition, Ruddock has also earned 27 Ireland caps.

Joining him in the back row is the returning Leavy, making his first appearance since November, and Josh Murphy.

Ed Byrne is the one change to the front row from last week's win over Ospreys, linking up with James Tracy and Michael Ala'alatoa, while Devin Toner partners Joe McCarthy in the second row.

Nick McCarthy and Ross Byrne combine in the half-backs, with the same midfield duo of Harry Byrne and Jamie Osborne outside them.

Academy player Max O'Reilly comes into the number 15 shirt in place of Jimmy O'Brien, who has now linked up with the international squad. He's supported in defence by Dave Kearney and Tommy O'Brien.

Among the replacements, Cullen can call upon are Seán Cronin, Peter Dooley, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Dunne, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Adam Byrne and Scott Penny.

Emirates Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen is set to unleash the Junior Springbok duo of Ruan Venter and Quan Horn when his side takes on Leinster in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship at the RDS Arena on Friday.

The two, who have been impressive in junior and senior provincial competitions in the last year, will line up in a match 23 that sees centre Wandisile Simelane and Jordan Hendrikse make their return to the starting XV.

“We’re excited to see how Ruan and Quan go tomorrow. It’s an extended opportunity for them to immerse themselves into our system and ultimately express their talent on the big stage,” said Van Rooyen.

Van Rooyen further went on to comment on the privilege of touring as a team, but at the same, focusing on the job at hand come the weekend.

“Touring is always a great opportunity for the guys to strengthen bonds and build on our culture, which bodes well for team culture and ultimately on-field synergy.”

“In terms of our approach tomorrow night, the catalyst for us will be the ability to adapt our style of play and our decision making at key moments during the game,” cautions Van Rooyen.

Van Rooyen is optimistic about his side’s set-piece play despite the challenges at lock, with a considerable amount of his jumpers out with injury.

“The focus will be ensuring we get accurate line-out ball to create a platform for us to launch our attack and hold onto possession for as long as we can. Leinster is a side that thrives on getting their hands on the ball,” he concluded.

Elsewhere, Lunga Ncube and Nico Steyn are in line to make their competition debuts.

Leinster Rugby team v Emirates Lions): Max O'Reilly; Tommy O'Brien, Jamie Osborne, Harry Byrne, Dave Kearney; Ross Byrne, Nick McCarthy; Ed Byrne, James Tracy, Michael Ala'alatoa, Devin Toner, Joe McCarthy, Josh Murphy, Dan Leavy, Rhys Ruddock (captain). Replacements: Seán Cronin, Peter Dooley, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Dunne, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Adam Byrne, Scott Penny.

Emirates Lions: Quan Horn; Stean Pienaar, Wandisile Simelane, Burger Odendaal, Edwill van der Merwe; Jordan Hendrikse, Morne van den Berg; Sti Sithole, Jaco Visagie, Carlu Sadie, PJ Steenkamp, Ruben Schoeman, Jaco Kriel, Ruan Venter, Francke Horn. Replacements: 16. PJ Botha 17. Morgan Naude 18. Ruan Dreyer 19. Lunga Ncube 20. Sibusiso Sangweni 21. Nico Steyn 22.Manuel Rass 23.Tiaan Swanepoel.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)