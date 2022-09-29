RG Snyman remains ruled out for ‘foreseeable’ future

RG Snyman’s eagerly-anticipated return from a long-term knee injury remains on hold, after Munster head coach Graham Rowntree revealed that the Springbok star will be unavailable for the “foreseeable” future. Given the serious nature of the injury, Munster have understandably been reluctant to rush Snyman back, or put a time-frame on his comeback, but Rowntree has dampened expectations around the possibility of the giant South African lock returning anytime soon. Snyman has featured in just four games since his arrival in Limerick two years ago, having suffered back-to-back ACL ruptures. Amid murmurings that Snyman (27) may have suffered a setback in his recovery, Rowntree was asked for the latest prognosis on his return to action. “He’s not quite there yet,” the Munster boss said. “He’s had a very difficult year and we’re not pushing him. All I can say at this point, for the foreseeable, he’s not quite ready yet.” Rowntree confirmed that Munster would not be looking to bring in any reinforcements in light of Chris Farrell’s unavailability for an ongoing legal case in France. Despite picking up an ankle injury in last weekend’s shock defeat to the Dragons, Munster captain Peter O’Mahony could feature against Zebre in Musgrave Park on Saturday, but Ireland winger Keith Earls (hamstring) is set to miss out.