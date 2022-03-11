Returning Ireland trio boost Ulster hopes for derby clash with Leinster

Stuart McCloskey of Ulster scores his side's third try during the against Cardiff at Kingspan Stadium. Photo: John Dickson/Sportsfile

While Leinster will have to do without their large Ireland contingent owing to the national side’s trip to Twickenham, Ulster have been boosted for this top-of-the-table clash with the return of three stars from Andy Farrell’s panel.

Mike Lowry, who made his Test debut against Italy last month, is back in white for the first time since February 4 and will start at full-back. Robert Baloucoune, a scorer of six tries in his past five games, has yet to feature in the Six Nations and lines out on the right wing.

Nick Timoney has also been released from Ireland duty and will be looking to shine in the back-row.

Leinster have 13 players in the Ireland match-day 23 so Leo Cullen’s men will have a wholly different look.

Ross Byrne will steer the ship from No 10 and their loose-forward unit of Rhys Ruddock, Max Deegan and Scott Penny should enjoy a great battle with their Ulster counterparts.

Verdict: Ulster

Ulster – M Lowry; R Baloucoune, S Moore, S McCloskey, C Gilroy; B Burns, N Doak; A Warwick, J Andrew, M Moore; A O’Connor (c), S Carter; M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen. Reps: T Stewart, E O’Sullivan, G Milasinovich, M Kearney, J Murphy, J Cooney, I Madigan, B Moxham.

Leinster – J O’Brien; A Byrne, R O’Loughlin, J Osborne, T O’Brien; R Byrne, L McGrath (c); E Byrne, J Tracy, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, J McCarthy, R Ruddock, S Penny, M Deegan. Reps: S Cronin, P Dooley, T Clarkson, D Toner, D Leavy, Nick McCarthy, D Hawkshaw, M Moloney.

Ref – F Murphy (IRFU)

Ulster v Leinster, Live, TG4/Premier Sports, 7.35

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]