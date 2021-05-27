Return of rugby fans put on hold as positive Covid cases in Ulster camp sees Scarlets game cancelled

Ulster's game against Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium will not go ahead. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ulster’s Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup against Scarlets on Saturday has been cancelled after four players tested positive for Covid-19.

With no available weekends to reschedule the match, Ulster have confirmed the result will be recorded as a 0-0 draw with Scarlets receiving four points.

The game at the Kingspan Stadium was due to be attended by 500 spectators but all will receive a full refund.

Ulster Rugby chief executive Jonny Petrie said: “We appreciate the news that our upcoming fixture is cancelled will be deeply disappointing for our supporters, particularly those who were due to join us at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, but we are in complete agreement that the collective decision to cancel the match is the correct one.

“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of our players and staff as well as the wider community.”

The four players, who are all asymptomatic, tested positive on Wednesday and are now self-isolating in line with public health protocols.

All training at senior and academy level has been suspended until further notice and additional testing of players and staff will now be carried out on Friday.