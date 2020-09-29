Rassie Erasmus backs South African move to expanded Guinness PRO16

The Cheetahs have been voted out of the new arrangement for a Pro16

The prospect of South Africa's big four franchises playing in an expanded Guinness PRO16 now looks inevitable after SARU (South Africa Rugby Union) voted to "explore entering four teams into an expanded PRO rugby competition" today.

In a statement, SARU confirmed that The Bulls of Pretoria, The Lions of Johannesburg, The Sharks of Durban and The Stormers of Cape Town would be proposed as future members of the tournament that would see them compete against the top Irish, Welsh, Scottish and Italian sides.

If approved, they would take the place of The Cheetahs and The Southern Kings who have been playing in the PRO14 for three seasons with little success.

However, the arrival of the Rainbow Nations' heavy-hitters will be a game-changer for the competitiveness of a tournament that receives plenty of criticism.

However, the Springboks' World Cup winning coach Rassie Erasmus, who is the SARU performance director, sees plenty of upside.

"I won't go into the lots of problems that I might tell you about" and that no official confirmation has been given yet," he said before SARU issued its statement.

"The first benefit is that as a fan, you'll be watching the game in the same time zone. You'll watch it in the afternoon, have a braai (barbecue) and a few beers with mates. It makes a difference," the former Munster supremo said.

"For us as coaches and players, you can get on a plane, sleep on it and actually play the next day.

"That's nice, for broadcasting and for your own planning. There are regular flights that you can get everywhere.

"You will play against countries' best players who are normally ranked high on the world rankings. I don't want to make this a rule of thumb because we were ranked No 7 not long ago.

"But currently, when you think where Argentina and Australia are currently ranked, they're 10th and seventh respectively. Ireland is invariably in the top four. Wales is always in the top five. Even Scotland remain very competitive.

"Those are the benefits. I can tell you of a lot of problems too but, in my opinion, the moment people start knowing the players who play there, they'll discover there are a lot of South Africans in those leagues.

"They'll see those players are very good and play at a level close to Test match rugby."

