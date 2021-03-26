Rainbow Cup set to kick off with fifth Munster vs Leinster clash since August

Leinster and Munster are set to play for the fifth time since rugby returned in the opening round of the Rainbow Cup. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The PRO14 have announced that the Rainbow Cup will start in late April, with Munster hosting Leinster in the opening round of fixtures.

The competition is set to feature the 12 teams from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy, as well as four new South African sides - the Sharks, Bulls, Stormers and Lions.

Only the first three rounds of games have been confirmed thus far, which will be three rounds of inter-pros for the Irish provinces, as the competition organisers await government clearnace for rounds 4 to 6, when the South African teams are slated to travel to the UK, Ireland and Italy for the remaining games.

A total of six rounds (eight games per round) will take place with all teams ranked in a single league table. The top two teams will then play each other in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup Final on June 19.

The opening Rainbow Cup match will be the fifth time that Munster and Leinster have gone head to head since rugby resumed, with the rivals set to play off this Saturday in the PRO14 final.

Leinster have won the previous three meetings since the league returned in August.

Rainbow Cup fixtures

Munster vs Leinster, Ulster vs Connacht (weekend of April 24)

Connacht vs Leinster, Munster vs Ulster (weekend of May 8)

Leinster vs Ulster, Connacht vs Munster (weekend of May 15)

Online Editors