Rainbow Cup set to continue without South African franchises

The Rainbow Cup will go ahead without the four South African franchises.

Confirmation is expected this afternoon that The Stormers, The Lions, The Sharks and The Bulls are pulling out of the six-round-and-a-final tournament which is due to kick-off on Friday with The Stormers facing The Sharks in Cape Town.

Instead of featuring the four strongest South African sides, the competition now looks set to be restricted to a cup competition between the existing European teams who curtailed their normal season in the hope of pulling off a cross-hemisphere tournament at the height of a global pandemic.

Multiple media outlets in South Africa are reporting that the four franchises will withdraw in what will be a major blow to the Springboks' preparations for the Lions.

The tightening of travel restrictions between South Africa and Europe meant that the teams were unable to find a base before their matches in Europe next month.

Despite the news, organisers are set to continue with the planned fixtures in rounds one and three which see the Irish provinces face each other, the Welsh regions do likewise and the Scots and Italians take each other on. Rounds four, five and six would see cross-border fixtures between the PRO14 teams.

There are three further rounds before the top two teams go into a final on June 19.

Online Editors