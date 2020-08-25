Pro14 to lose a team as Southern Kings announce suspension of playing activities

South African side The Southern Kings have suspended their playing activities for the rest of the year. (Getty/stock photo)

The Guinness Pro14 appears to have lost one of its teams after South African side The Southern Kings announced it is suspending playing activities for the rest of the year.

Although the competition resumed last weekend, the Kings and their compatriots the Cheetahs did not play and there is no confirmed plan for them to complete the 2019/20 campaign as the country struggles to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The current season is due to finish in three weeks' time, with the 2020/21 season getting underway on October 1.

However, the participation of the two sides from the Rainbow Nation remains in grave doubt given global travel restrictions remain in place.

As it stands, rugby in South Africa looks more likely to resume with a once-off domestic competition in the same way it did in New Zealand and South Africa.

The news is further complicated by reported plans to replace the Cheetahs and the Kings with the four more powerful South African franchises the Stormers, the Bulls, the Sharks and the Lions.

The pandemic has increased strains on the Port Elizabeth-based side's already strained financial situation.

"Following several weeks of interrogation of the Kings' financial state of affairs we were left with a straightforward choice," said Andre Rademan, chairman of the Southern Kings board, said in a statement.

"We could opt to field the Kings in the domestic competitions mooted by SA Rugby for the sport's post-lockdown resumption if we so wished.

Read More

"If we did so, it would require additional loans to the Kings or extra investment from the shareholders to the tune of R6.5m, which would add to the organisation's existing substantial debt.

"However, as there was no contractual requirement for the Kings to resume short-term participation in the Guinness PRO14 competition, because of air travel restrictions, and as the Kings had no other commercial commitments to honour, the most prudent decision was to withdraw.

“This may not be a popular decision but in the current circumstances it is the right decision.”

Online Editors