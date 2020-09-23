Pro14 to hold Monday night games for first time as part of new fixtures schedule

Leinster players, from left, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, Jack Conan and Will Connors, with the Guinness PRO14 trophy following the Guinness PRO14 Final match between Leinster and Ulster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

For the first time in the tournament's history, Guinness Pro14 games will be held on Monday nights.

In total, 14 Monday night fixtures will take place between Rounds 3 and 8, with Munster hosting Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park on October 26 in the first such clash.

Pro14 organisers have worked to prevent direct clashes with international games, while television broadcasters are understood to have firmly backed the idea of playing Monday night games.

Recently-crowned champions Leinster will begin their title defence at home to the Dragons on Friday October 2 at 8.15pm, before Leo Cullen's men travel to Italy to take on Benetton the following week.

Munster are on the road first up as they play the Scarlets away on Saturday week before welcoming Edinburgh to Thomond Park on October 10.

Connacht have a tough opening assignment at home to Glasgow on October 3 ahead of a trip to Cardiff, while Ulster are at home to Benetton on Friday week before they play the Ospreys away on October 10.

As a result of travel restrictions to and from South Africa due to Covid-19 restrictions, the first 11 games of the Pro14 season will not feature South African teams.

Plans are in place for the South Africans to resume playing in 2021, but they will not be able to play a full schedule.

Read More

Earlier today, Pro14 organisers confirmed that talks are underway to expand the tournament to include more South African teams, but as things stand in the current pandemic, everything is very much up in the air.

"In a time of such uncertainty we are incredibly grateful to our broadcast partners and sponsors for their continued support," Martin Anayi, CEO of Pro14 rugby said.

"No business has been unaffected by the pandemic, but the team spirit and willingness displayed by our broadcasters, our title sponsor Guinness and partners such as Gilbert and Macron has been really encouraging.

"Sport is as important as it ever has been in society, our partners recognise that and are keen to play a vital role in keeping rugby front and centre."

Online Editors