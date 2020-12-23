PRO14 to finish in March as provinces to compete in Rainbow Cup with leading South African sides from April

THE current Guinness PR014 season will conclude with a final on March 27, before the Irish provinces and teams from Wales, Scotland and Italy will take part in a new Rainbow Cup against the four strongest South African franchises in April, May and June.

The announcement comes as the Rainbow Nation struggles with a second wave of the coronavirus that has cast fresh doubt on the Lions tour going ahead this year.

It is planned that this tournament will act as a lead-in to that three-Test tour between Warren Gatland's side and the world champion Springboks which is scheduled to take place in July and August this year.

The 'Boks did not play in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

Coach Jacques Nienaber will he hoping his home based players can warm up in a competition that will be split into two pools of eight with two teams each from Ireland, Wales and South Africa and one each from Italy and Scotland.

Each team will play one pool opponent and all of the European teams will make at least one trip to the Rainbow Nation.

Before it kicks off, the Irish provinces will finish a 16 round PRO14 campaign in March and Champions Cup places will be decided on the final table at that stage.

Instead of the normal play-offs, the top teams from Conference A and B will meet in a final with Leinster and Munster on track to compete in that game.

The Rainbow Cup will then kick off on April 17, with the Bulls, the Stormers, the Sharks and the Lions competing for the trophy.

Again, the top two teams from each pool will play in a once-off final.

Rassie Erasmus, the ex-Munster coach who led South Africa to the World Cup and is currently director of rugby for the union welcomed the move.

“The timing of the Rainbow Cup is perfect,” he said.

“It will finally get our Super teams back into international competition after a year’s absence and comes at the ideal time as preparation for the tour by the British & Irish Lions.

“It will be a step-up from domestic competition and remind our players of the different type of rugby they can expect when the Lions are here. Our players will be facing many of the players that will be in Warren Gatland’s squad and it will be very interesting to see how our players adapt to the challenge.”

Online Editors