Pro14 team news: South African Keynan Knox makes first Munster start while Tom Farrell gets nod for Connacht

South African Keynan Knox will make his first start for Munster's Guinness PRO14 clash with Cardiff Blues on Saturday night at The Arms Park (KO 7.35pm – TG4 & Eirsport 1).

Coach Johann van Gran has made as many as eleven changes for the fifth round tie, Jack O'Donoghue captaining for the second time in his career.

Centre Sam Arnold and wing Alex Wootton make their first appearances of the season with flanker Conor Oliver set to follow suit from the bench.

Meanwhile, Tom Farrell, the saviour last week, will start for the first time this season for Connacht against the Ospreys at Liberty Stadium on Saturday (KO: 5:15pm, TG4).

The centre’s introduction was decisive against the Cheetahs, providing two tries to spark an unlikely comeback in Galway.

Kieran Marmion and the impressive Conor Fitzgerald will team-up at half-back.

Up front, Coach Andy Friend has had his hand forced by injury, prop Dominic Robertson McCoy and locks Ultan Dillane and Joe Maksymiw coming into the front five.

MUNSTER (v Cardiff): Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Alex Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, Alby Mathewson; Jeremy Loughman, Kevin O’Byrne, Keynan Knox; Fineen Wycherley, Darren O’Shea; Jack O’Donoghue (capt), Chris Cloete, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Liam O’Connor, Stephen Archer, Jed Holloway, Conor Oliver, Nick McCarthy, Tyler Bleyendaal, Rory Scannell.

CONNACHT (v Ospreys): Darragh Leader, Niyi Adeolokun, Tom Farrell, Peter Robb, John Porch, Conor Fitzgerald, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Ultan Dillane, Joe Maksymiw, Eoghan Masterson, Jarrad Butler (C), Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Matthew Burke, Conor Kenny, Cillian Gallagher, Robin Copeland, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly, Stephen Fitzgerald.

