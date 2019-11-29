Pro14 team news: Leo Cullen makes wholesale changes for Leinster's trip to Glasgow

Leo Cullen will send a completely new first team to Glasgow Warriors for a serious test of squad depth in the PRO14 League at Scotstoun tomorrow night (KO7.35 – Eir sport).

Ross Molony will captain from second row alongside Devin Toner as Caelan Doris is restored to number eight following his recovery from injury.

The half-backs Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne will be charged with keeping the Blues moving forward.

Cian Kelleher will be eager to make up for lost time on the wing in a back-three with Hugo Keenan and Adam Byrne as Fergus McFadden returns from an elbow injury to sit on the bench.

Bundee Aki, who signed a new Connacht deal today, makes his welcome return to the centre for Connacht against the Southern Kings in the PRO14 Leauge at The Sportsground tomorrow (KO 5.15pm, Eir sport).

Conor Fitzgerald is retained at out-half ahead of Ireland's Jack Carty, who is on the bench.

There's an all-new front row, Denis Buckley recovering from illness to join Finlay Bealham and Tom McCartney.

Quinn Roux continues to captain the side from the second row alongside Ultan Dillane, while a back row of Eoghan Masterson, Colby Fainga'a and Paul Boyle completes the side.

"We were very disappointed not to come away with anything from France last week," said coach Andy Friend.

"This is a good opportunity for the squad to bounce back. Bundee Aki, Niyi Adeolokun and Jarrad Butler are all back in the squad so we're improving on the injury front."

LEINSTER (v Glasgow:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Adam Byrne

13. Jimmy O’Brien

12. Conor O’Brien

11. Cian Kelleher

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Peter Dooley

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Ross Molony, CAPTAIN

5. Devin Toner

6. Josh Murphy

7. Will Connors

8. Caelan Doris.

Replacements.

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Ed Byrne

18. Jack Aungier

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Scott Penny

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Fergus McFadden.

CONNACHT (v Southern Kings): Matt Healy, Niyi Adeolokun, Kyle Godwin, Bundee Aki, John Porch, Conor Fitzgerald, Caolin Blade; Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux (Capt), Eoghan Masterson, Colby Fainga’a, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Matthew Burke, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Joe Maksymiw, Jarrad Butler; Angus Lloyd, Jack Carty, Peter Robb.

