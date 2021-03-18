Pro14 team news: Devin Toner equals record as Munster rest starters for final

When Devin Toner takes to the RDS pitch tomorrow night the former Ireland second-row will equal Gordon D'Arcy's record as Leinster's most capped player.

The match against Ospreys will be the Meathman's 261st in a blue jersey and he'll hope to do enough to be in a position to break the record in Saturday week's final at the Ballsbridge venue against Munster.

Both Leo Cullen and Johann van Graan will have one eye on that fixture this weekend, but Cullen's team looks to have more players who will feature next week.

Harry Byrne continues at out-half as Ciaran Frawley resumes at No 12, while the in-form Scott Penny is at openside.

Munster, meanwhile, field three senior debuts to Cian Hurley, Diarmuid Barron and Paddy Patterson, while Andrew Conway is released from Ireland camp and starts on the wing against Benetton.

JJ Hanrahan is in the No 10 slot as Joey Carbery takes a break, while ex-Saracens full-back Matt Gallagher returns from a long injury absence and Tommy O'Donnell comes in from the wilderness to feature on the bench.

Ulster, meanwhile, have handed a first start to Offaly second-row Cormac Izuchukwu who has impressed off the bench in recent weeks as they close out their campaign at home to Zebre.

Munster Rugby v Benetton Rugby, Thomond Park, 6.0, Live on TG4, eir Sport 1;

Munster: Jake Flannery; Andrew Conway, Alex McHenry, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes; JJ Hanrahan, Paddy Patterson; Liam O'Connor, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox; Cian Hurley, Thomas Ahern; Jack O'Donoghue (CAPT), Chris Cloete, Jack O'Sullivan.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Jeremy Loughman, Roman Salanoa, Jack Daly, Tommy O'Donnell, Nick McCarthy, Ben Healy, Matt Gallagher.

Benetton Rugby: Jayden Hayward, Ratuva Tavuyara, Joaquin Riera, Luca Morisi, Angelo Esposito, Tommaso Allan, Dewaldt Duvenage (CAPT), Nicola Quaglio Tomas Baravalle, Filippo Alongi, Irné Herbst, Eli Snyman, Alberto Sgarbi Manuel Zuliani, Giovanni Pettinelli.

Replacements: Corniel Els, Thomas Gallo, Tiziano Pasquali, Nicola Piantella, Marco Barbini, Luca Petrozzi, Tommaso Benvenuti, Leonardo Sarto

Referee: Hollie Davidson (SRU)

Ulster Rugby v Zerbe, Kingspan Stadium, 8.0, Live on eir Sport 1

Ulster: Ethan McIlroy, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Rob Lyttle, Michael Lowry, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, John Andrew, Marty Moore, Cormac Izuchukwu, Kieran Treadwell, Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy (CAPT), David McCann.

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Matty Rea, David Shanahan, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham

Zebre Rugby Club: Gabriele Di Giulio, Pierre Bruno, Tommaso Boni, Enrico Lucchin, Jamie Elliott, Paolo Pescetto, Joshua Renton; Paolo Buonfiglio, Massimo Ceciliani, Matteo Nocera, Mick Kearney, Ian Nagle, Iacopo Bianchi, Lorenzo Masselli, Potu Junior Leavasa.

Replacements: Marco Manfredi, Daniele Rimpelli, Eduardo Bello, Leonard Krumov, Charles Alaimalo, Nicolò Casilio, Guglielmo Palazzani, Antonio Rizzi.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Leinster Rugby v Ospreys, RDS, 8.15; Live on TG4, eir Sport 1

Leinster: Max O’Reilly, Rory O’Loughlin, Jamie Osborne, Ciarán Frawley, Dave Kearney, Harry Byrne; Rowan Osborne, Peter Dooley, Seán Cronin, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy (CAPT) Scott Penny, Josh Murphy

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Marcus Hanan, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Dunne, Seán O’Brien, Hugh O’Sullivan, Tim Corkery, Alex Soroka.

Ospreys: Dan Evans (CAPT), Dewi Cross, Owen Watkin, Keiran Williams, Cai Evans, Luke Price, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Rhys Henry, Sam Parry, Ma’afu Fia, Lloyd Ashley, Rhys Davies, Will Griffiths, Morgan Morris, Gareth Evans

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Garyn Phillips, Tom Botha, Olly Cracknell, Sam Cross, Shaun Venter, Josh Thomas, Joe Hawkins.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

