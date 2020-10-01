Pro14 team news: Cullen switches Keenan and Larmour as Frawley takes up second play-maker role in strong Leinster side

Leinster coach Leo Cullen has named a strong side for tomorrow night's Guinness PRO14 openers and a number of his selections may point to a subtle change in his side's approach this season.

Two weeks' after they crashed out of the Heineken Champions Cup at the hands of Saracens on a day where they struggled to handle the English side's kicking-game, the club's brains' trust has decided to switch Hugo Keenan and Jordan Larmour around with Keenan taking over at full-back.

The former Sevens international was arguably his side's best player against Sarries and looked more assured in the air and he's been rewarded with a No 15 shirt.

Larmour, meanwhile, may be able to relax and focus on his running game from the right wing.

Intriguingly, Cullen has also opted to pair Johnny Sexton and Ciaran Frawley in the team for the first time, opening up the possibility of the Skerries youngster dove-tailing with his captain as a second distributor.

With Joe Tomane gone and Conor O'Brien sidelined, Frawley looks set for plenty of chances in the No 12 shirt this season after impressing in the role against Ulster in the final regular season game of 2019/20.

The Dragons look stronger than they have done for some time, with Wales legend Jamie Roberts set to test Frawley with ball in hand.

But Leinster have named an experienced pack and an impactful bench, with Rhys Ruddock back in the starting XV and Max Deegan returned to the bench.

With Ireland full-back Larmour on the wing, Ulster's clash with Benetton is another chance for Jacob Stockdale to impress in the full-back role.

The 24-year-old endured a difficult day at the office against Toulouse on the wing and Dan McFarland brings him back into the No 15 role he occupied for much of the post-lockdown period.

With Billy Burns injured, Michael Lowry is selected at out-half with Bill Johnston deputising on the bench. Ian Madigan misses out on the match-day 23.

Ireland U-20 captain David McCann will make his senior debut off the bench, while Irish-qualified South African tighthead Gareth Milasanovich is also ready to make his first appearance after missing all of last season with a serious knee injury.

Leinster v Dragons, RDS, 8.15; LIVE TG4, Eir Sport

LEINSTER – H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, C Frawley, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park; E Byrne, R Kelleher, M Bent; S Fardy, J Ryan; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, J Conan. Reps: S Cronin, C Healy, A Porter, R Baird, M Deegan, L McGrath, R Byrne, T O’Brien.

DRAGONS - W Talbot-Davies; J Holmes, N Tompkins, J Roberts, A Hewitt; S Davies, R Williams (capt); B Harris, E Dee, A Jarvis; J Davies, J Maksymiw; A Wainwright, H Keddie, R Moriarty. Reps: R Hibbard, C Maguire, L Fairbrother, M Screech, T Basham, T Knoyle, J Lewis, A Warren.

Ref: A Piardi (FIR)

Ulster v Benetton, Kingspan Stadium.

ULSTER - J Stockdale; C Gilroy, J Hume, S Moore, R Lyttle; M Lowry, J Cooney; J McGrath, R Herring, M Moore; S Carter, I Henderson (capt); M Rea, S Reidy, M Coetzee. Reps: A McBurney, E O'Sullivan, G Milasinovich, D O'Connor, D McCann, A Mathewson, B Johnston, L Ludik.

BENETTON - J Hayward; R Tavuyara, I Brex, M Zanon, M Ioane; P Garbisi, D Duvenage (capt); C Traore, H Faiva, M Riccioni; M Lazzaroni, F Ruzza; S Negri, A Steyn, T Halafihi. Reps: G Lucchesi, N Quaglio, S Ferrari, N Cannone, E Snyman, G Pettinelli, C Braley, E Padovani.

Ref: A Jones (Wales)

