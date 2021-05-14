PRO14 Rainbow Cup to conclude with ‘North v South’ final on June 19

Action from last weekend's Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup match between Connacht and Leinster at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tournament organisers have confirmed that the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup is set to culminate in a ‘North v South’ final on June 19.

Initially, the top two teams in each competition were expected to play one another in two separate finals, but this latest development means that there will be one overall winner.

Further details about the final, which is set to be held in Europe, will be provided next week.

Munster and Benetton are currently the only teams in the Northern Rainbow Cup with a 100pc winning record after two games.

With only five regular rounds to be played and the fact that only one team will qualify for the final, the margin for error has significantly lessened for the chasing pack.

Leinster's defeat to Munster last month could come back to haunt the PRO14 champions, as Leo Cullen's men now need to win all of their remaining games and hope that other teams slip-up, if they are to advance to the final to face the best of South Africa's franchises.

Munster will put their unblemished record on the line this evening when they host Connacht at Thomond Park, while Leinster will welcome Ulster to the RDS later on.

Over in South Africa, the Sharks and Bulls have won both of their opening two games, as they look set to battle it out for a place in the 'North v South' final next month.

A statement from the PRO14 read: “The Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup is set to culminate in an historic ‘North v South’ Final on June 19 so that the dual tournaments operating in Europe and South Africa will tie together to produce one winner.

“Planning is now at an advanced stage and all written approvals are expected imminently for the game to take place at a European venue.

“At this stage in the process it was important for teams, their fans, broadcasters and sponsors to hear of these developments ahead of this weekend’s Rainbow Cup games in Europe and South Africa.

“The Northern representative in the final shall be the team who finishes first in the table among the 12 teams in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup while the Southern representative shall be the side who ranks first in the Rainbow Cup SA competition.

“Further details on the ‘North v South’ Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup Final will be provided next week.”