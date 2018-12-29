Sport PRO14

Saturday 29 December 2018

PRO14 LIVE: James Lowe red-carded for Leinster as Munster lead at Thomond Park

Munster players including Joey Carbery, Rory Scannell, Conor Murray, and John Ryan celebrate as Chris Cloete (hidden) scores his side's first try during the Guinness PRO14 Round 12 match between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
Munster players including Joey Carbery, Rory Scannell, Conor Murray, and John Ryan celebrate as Chris Cloete (hidden) scores his side's first try during the Guinness PRO14 Round 12 match between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
Jonathan Sexton of Leinster ahead of the Guinness PRO14 Round 12 match between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Munster have won just one game against their arch rivals in their last eight meetings, can Johann van Graan's men get a much-needed win against Leinster this evening? (kick-off 5.15pm).

 

Online Editors

