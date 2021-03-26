PRO14 final: Johnny Sexton named on the bench for Leinster as Carbery starts in strong Munster selection

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has opted to keep some of his big names in reserve for Saturday's PRO14 final showdown with Munster.

Johnny Sexton is one of the returning internationals who has been named on the bench for Leinster, along with tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong. Munster head coach Johann van Graan has brought CJ Stander, Keith Earls, Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne straight back into his side, as the province look to end their 10-year wait for a trophy.

Joey Carbery will wear the ten jersey, in what is just his second start after returning from long-term injury. Out-half JJ Hanrahan, who is set to make a sensational switch to Clermont in the summer, is on the bench for Munster.

Although Sexton and Furlong are named among the replacements, Cullen has opted to start Robbie Henshaw, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan, who all excelled for Ireland against England. It will be a big day for second row Devin Toner, who will make his 262nd appearance for the province, which breaks Gordon D'Arcy's record. Toner will be partnered at second row by Australian veteran Scott Fardy, with Ryan Baird held back as an impact replacement.

The pressure is on Munster to win a trophy for the first time since 2011, when they beat Leinster in the PRO12 final at Thomond Park. Munster have been beaten at the semi-final stage of the competition by Leinster in the previous three campaigns, while Leo Cullen's side are aiming to win a fourth consecutive league crown, and an eighth overall.

Kick-off is at 5pm on Saturday and the game will be shown live on Eir Sport 1 and TG4.

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Rory O'Loughlin

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Dave Kearney

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Ronan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. Scott Fardy

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements

16. Sean Cronin, 17. Ed Byrne, 18. Tadhg Furlong, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Ryan Baird, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Johnny Sexton, 23. James Lowe.

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Keith Earls

13. Chris Farrell

12. Damian De Allende

11. Andrew Conway

10. Joey Carbery

9. Craig Casey

1. James Cronin

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Gavin Coombes

7. Peter O'Mahony

8. CJ Stander

Replacements

16. Kevin O'Beirne, 17. Dave Kilcoyne, 18, Stephen Archer, 19. Billy Holland, 20. Jack O'Donoghue, 21. Craig Casey, 22. JJ Hanrahan, 23. Rory Scannell

Online Editors