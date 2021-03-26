PRO14 final: Johnny Sexton named on the bench for Leinster as Carbery starts in strong Munster selection

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has opted to keep some of his big names in reserve for Saturday's PRO14 final showdown with Munster.
Johnny Sexton is one of the returning internationals who has been named on the bench for Leinster, along with tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong. Munster head coach Johann van Graan has brought CJ Stander, Keith Earls, Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne straight back into his side, as the province look to end their 10-year wait for a trophy.
Joey Carbery will wear the ten jersey, in what is just his second start after returning from long-term injury. Out-half JJ Hanrahan, who is set to make a sensational switch to Clermont in the summer, is on the bench for Munster.
Although Sexton and Furlong are named among the replacements, Cullen has opted to start Robbie Henshaw, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan, who all excelled for Ireland against England. It will be a big day for second row Devin Toner, who will make his 262nd appearance for the province, which breaks Gordon D'Arcy's record. Toner will be partnered at second row by Australian veteran Scott Fardy, with Ryan Baird held back as an impact replacement.
The pressure is on Munster to win a trophy for the first time since 2011, when they beat Leinster in the PRO12 final at Thomond Park. Munster have been beaten at the semi-final stage of the competition by Leinster in the previous three campaigns, while Leo Cullen's side are aiming to win a fourth consecutive league crown, and an eighth overall.
Kick-off is at 5pm on Saturday and the game will be shown live on Eir Sport 1 and TG4.
Leinster
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Rory O'Loughlin
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Dave Kearney
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. Scott Fardy
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements
16. Sean Cronin, 17. Ed Byrne, 18. Tadhg Furlong, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Ryan Baird, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Johnny Sexton, 23. James Lowe.
Munster
15. Mike Haley
14. Keith Earls
13. Chris Farrell
12. Damian De Allende
11. Andrew Conway
10. Joey Carbery
9. Craig Casey
1. James Cronin
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Gavin Coombes
7. Peter O'Mahony
8. CJ Stander
Replacements
16. Kevin O'Beirne, 17. Dave Kilcoyne, 18, Stephen Archer, 19. Billy Holland, 20. Jack O'Donoghue, 21. Craig Casey, 22. JJ Hanrahan, 23. Rory Scannell
Tadhg Beirne only managed 14 competitive minutes on the RDS pitch during his time as a Leinster player. There would be something fitting if he were to claim a second Guinness PRO14 medal on the Ballsbridge sod tomorrow evening.