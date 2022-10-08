Powerful second half display hands Leinster thrilling URC victory over Sharks

Ryan Baird of Leinster competes for possession with Thaakir Abrahams, left, and Boeta Chamberlain of Cell C Sharks, before subsequently leaving the pitch on a stretcher, during the United Rugby Championship match at RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

When a game ends on a scoreline like this, with 13 tries shared across the board, you wouldn’t reckon on a bad tempered finish, but there was no rush to embrace when the much put upon Craig Evans blew for the last time.

A crowd of 16,884 got full value for money, complete with a bit of bad blood in the final quarter which saw Janse van Rensberg get red for a high shot on Ross Byrne.

It was a busy few seconds for the centre, for having chinned Byrne with his shoulder he then got after man of the match Gary Ringrose. Van Rensberg seemed to be owning up to that one when Johnny Sexton lost the head and the pushing and shoving started. Given that it was on the touchline it went up in temperature if not scale of engagement.

So Leinster stuttered a bit but notched up another winning bonus, albeit at quite a cost. Injuries to Rhys Ruddock, Jordan Larmour, Luke McGrath, and finally Ryan Baird was a heavy toll - all bar Larmour were for head injuries. It didn’t knock them off course but it became a game of mix and match by the end, taking off Charlie Ngatai as well with him looking spent.

He had teamed up well with the excellent Robbie Henshaw in giving Leinster go-forward, but Sexton was outstanding, not alone off the tee - missing only with his last shot - but in his speed of thought and variety of pass. Even by his own standards he was wired and Mr Evans will be glad to see the back of him for a while.

Best of all for Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster though was the form of Jason Jenkins. His physical presence is turning out to exactly what Leinster are needing, and he got just about everything right here in a very influential performance.

Leinster started at a gallop which soon enough slowed to a canter. In fairness to the Sharks, when away teams concede inside five minutes at the RDS it usually signals an opening of the gates. Neither was the nature of the concession a great portent for South Africans: Leinster immediately found a cracking tempo and when it slowed to some grunt work in the last five metres of the field the Blues didn’t have to work too hard to get Jason Jenkins over.

It came at a cost though with the loss of Ruddock with a head injury. As it turned out it would be a heavy duty 40 minutes for the home side with Ringrose on for Larmour after 22 minutes and then Cormac Foley squeezing onto the pitch just before the break for another head injury - this time McGrath was the victim. Baird would follow soon after.

If it’s an ill-wind that doesn’t blow good for someone then Ringrose was a beneficiary, scoring twice in the first half - the second off a lovely kick pass from Henshaw on 38 minutes.

By then a clear pattern had emerged: the Sharks would circle anything in blue that looked like it could be isolated and moved in quickly for the kill.

Half time probably was the first chance for Leinster to address exactly where this was going wrong, whereupon they came out for the second half and got done again. A good break by Run Baird, who was mad keen to get on the ball, only for him t be devoured before Michael Ala’atoa could launch a search and rescue mission.

It wasn’t how the home team had planned on opening the second period and the Sharks refused to move to other waters. They were lucky enough to keep the Thaakir Abrahams on the field when he collided with Baird, and sure enough he was over for a remarkable individual score a few minutes later.

It kept the crowd involved and kept Leinster on message, wanting to pile on points especially as the mood soured. In the end everyone got something from the experience. Eight tries with a winning bonus is a good night’s work at any time of the season.

Scorers - Leinster: G Ringrose 2 tries; J Jenkins, A Porter, R Henshaw, R Russell, J McKee try each; J Sexton try, 7 cons. Sharks: A Fassi 2 tries, T Abrahams 2 tries each; W Kok try; B Chamberlain 1 pen, 2 con.

Leinster: J O’Brien 6; J Larmour 5 (G Ringrose 8, 22), R Henshaw 8, C Ngatai 7 (R Byrne 5, 72), R Russell 5; J Sexton 8 (capt), L McGrath 6 (C Foley 6, 40 HIA); A Porter 6, (C Healy 5, 62), D Sheehan 8, M Ala’atoa 5 (V Abdeladze 5, 72), R Molony 7, J Jenkins 8, R Baird 7 (J Ryan 5, 50), R Ruddock 5, (M Moloney HIA 6, 7), W Connors 7 (J McKee 5, 74)

Sharks: A Fassi; W Kok, R van Rensberg (rc 75), B Tapuai, T Abrahams (M Potgieter 68); B Chamberlain, G Williams (C Wright 60); N Mchunu (D Bleuler 60), K van Vuuren (D Jooste 60), T du Toit (capt)(C Sadie 60), J Basson (R Hugo 17 HIA), H Andrews, J Venter S Notshe (P Buthelezi 60) D Richardson.

Referee: C Evans (Wales)